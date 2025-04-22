Power Rankings: Inter Miami reclaim top spot from Vancouver Whitecaps

What a week in MLS. Orlando City played to a 0-0 draw, Inter Miami's opponent forgot how to score and Charlotte FC won at home. It was truly a week unlike any other.
As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com. The author does get a little rush out of moving your team down a few spots, though.
Inter Miami were far from their best against Columbus and, like 99% of the times they’re not at their best, it didn’t matter. Benjamin Cremaschi put them up 1-0 in the 30th minute and they survived an onslaught from the Crew the rest of the way.
The plot armor is strong and isn’t going away anytime soon. They’re now the league’s only undefeated team and have a league-best 2.25 points per game.
Previous: 1-0 win at CLB | Next: 4/27 vs. DAL
Considering how well they’ve been playing, Vancouver could feel disappointed by a 0-0 draw at St. Louis. There are bigger things on their mind right now, though. A Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal meeting with Inter Miami begins Thursday night at BC Place.
Previous: 0-0 draw at STL | Next: 4/27 at MIN
Cincy have quietly stacked up points. Their 3-2 win over Chicago marked their fourth straight win and put them tied on points with Charlotte atop the Eastern Conference. It’s been a casual run to the top, with Evander a key catalyst. His brace against the Fire brought him up to six goals in six starts.
It shouldn’t go unnoticed how Cincy have gone from league-worst expansion side to a team that can replace a player like Lucho Acosta without worry.
Previous: 3-2 win at CHI | Next: 4/26 vs. SKC
Over and over again, the Crew got close to an equalizer against Inter Miami but the ball just would not go in. Columbus generated a ton of chances, yet couldn’t find a break in a 1-0 loss against the league’s only other undefeated team.
That result might sting, but they have very little to worry about when they’re outcreating teams at a rate of 3.1 to 0.5 xG. You can’t help but wonder what this one would have looked like with Cucho involved.
Previous: 1-0 loss vs. MIA | Next: 4/26 vs. SJ
Charlotte were already in control of the match, but a 39th-minute red card for San Diego turned what looked like a probable win into a whomping. The Crown clobbered MLS’ newest team in a 3-0 win and ended the weekend leading the East. They’re trending toward where we thought their ceiling might be before the year began.
Previous: 3-0 win vs. SD | Next: 4/26 vs. NE
Make it back-to-back 0-0 draws for the Loons, who hosted Dallas over the weekend. Teams are adjusting to how Minnesota want to play. And they’re having a tough time responding when running in behind isn’t really an option.
Previous: 0-0 draw vs. DAL | Next: 4/27 vs. VAN
A visit from Atlanta United is just what Philadelphia needed after three games without a win. The Union overwhelmed Atlanta en route to a 3-0 result that showcased how ruthless they can be when opponents make too many mistakes.
Previous: 3-0 win vs. ATL | Next: 4/26 vs. DC
Traveling across the country to play soccer is hard. That might be all we really need to take away from San Diego’s 3-0 loss at Charlotte.
Previous: 3-0 loss at CLT | Next: 4/26 vs. RSL
LAFC pulled out a weird 3-3 draw in Portland after converting a penalty in the 90th minute. The best news from the day for LAFC is that Olivier Giroud is finally on the board in MLS. A few more moments like this would go a long way.
Previous: 3-3 draw at POR | Next: 4/27 vs. STL
A switch to a 4-3-3 setup and a visit from the Galaxy is all Austin needed to get back on track after last week’s performance against Vancouver. Brandon Vazquez’s tap-in gave Austin a much-needed 1-0 win. Only two teams in the West have scored less often, but Austin are still sitting second in the conference.
Previous: 1-0 win vs. LA | Next: 4/26 at HOU
The Timbers were minutes away from pulling out a wild 3-2 win over LAFC, but a late penalty forced them to settle for a frustrating draw. On the bright side, they’ve scored three goals or more in four of their last five matches. The attack seems to be finding its post-Evander groove.
Previous: 3-3 draw vs. LAFC | Next: 4/27 at LA
The Lions began the year as the league’s most goals-y team. They were scoring and allowing goals at a higher clip than anyone else. And that must have made everyone really uncomfortable because now they’ve swung back the other way and played to three straight 0-0 draws.
To be fair, injuries are playing a key role in their attacking issues right now. They’ll likely be just fine when folks like Ramiro Enrique and Eduard Atuesta are available again.
Previous: 0-0 draw at MTL | Next: 4/26 vs. ATL
Welcome to the 2025 season, Seattle. The Sounders pummeled a good Nashville side in a 3-0 romp that featured a goal from Pedro de la Vega. That’s back-to-back wins now after going a month without a win. There’s a chance we’re watching them finally round into the form we expected from them before the season.
Previous: 3-0 win vs. NSH | Next: 4/26 at COL
Colorado were on their way to three road points until giving up a bummer of a 90+6’ equalizer. At the very least, they broke a streak of losing immediately after winning that had followed their last couple of victories.
Previous: 2-2 draw at HOU | Next: 4/26 vs. SEA
Previous: 3-0 loss at SEA | Next: 4/26 vs. CHI
Evander and Cincinnati got the better of them over the weekend. That’s four straight without a win now for Chicago and a tough stretch isn’t going to ease up for a couple more games. Nashville and Orlando are waiting for them next. All that being said, it’s still a team that’s taking steps in the right direction.
Previous: 3-2 loss vs. CIN | Next: 4/26 at NSH
Losing to a D.C. United side missing Christian Benteke for the majority of the match isn’t a sign that things are going well. Last year’s MLS Cup runner-up has picked up just four points from their last four games. They feel like they need a spark.
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. DC | Next: 4/26 vs. MTL
Dallas scrapped out a road point in Minnesota during a 0-0 draw. A road point is a good point, but there has to be some concern that they’ve only scored once in their last three games.
Previous: 0-0 draw at MIN | Next: 4/27 at MIA
After a 2-0 loss at New England, NYCFC have just one win in their last five games. There isn’t a lot that’s clicking in any phase right now.
Previous: 2-0 loss at NE | Next: 4/26 at TOR
When every single shot on target against you goes in, you aren’t going to win many soccer games. San Jose fell 5-3 to Sporting KC despite valiant efforts at a comeback. They just dug too big a hole at the start of this one. They’re missing Daniel a lot in goal.
Previous: 5-3 loss vs. SKC | Next: 4/26 at CLB
You don’t lose too many games where you outshoot your opponent 23-2. But that’s how things were going for RSL on a rough day that saw them fall 1-0 to Toronto and lose Diego Luna to a red card.
Previous: 1-0 loss vs. TOR | Next: 4/26 at SD
They didn’t find the back of the net, but taking any points off Vancouver right now feels like a win. That’s especially true when you’re trying to end a four-game losing streak. St. Louis earned a 0-0 draw against the ‘Caps to stop some bleeding.
Previous: 0-0 draw vs. VAN | Next: 4/27 at LAFC
They weren’t spectacular against San Jose (and they gave up way too many chances to be comfortable with), but the finishing gods smiled on SKC in a 5-3 win that saw them score three times in the first 24 minutes and put every single shot on target in the back of the net. They’ve won two of three since Kerry Zavagnin took over as interim coach.
Previous: 5-3 win at SJ | Next: 4/26 at CIN
The vibes aren't great, folks. Atlanta are sitting on one point per game after nine matches following a 3-0 loss at Philadelphia.
Previous: 3-0 loss at PHI | Next: 4/26 at ORL
There’s one less winless team in MLS after Toronto pulled out a 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake. Yes, they may have been outshot 23-2. But a win is a win.
Previous: 1-0 win at RSL | Next: 4/26 vs. NYC
In his first-ever appearance for Houston, newly signed DP Ondřej Lingr’s 96th-minute header rescued a home point against Colorado. It took him about 20 minutes in MLS to make a notable impact. It’s as good a start as anyone could have hoped for.
Previous: 2-2 draw vs. COL | Next: 4/26 vs. ATX
When Christian Benteke left their matchup with New York early, everyone (understandably) thought D.C. would struggle the rest of the way. Instead, João Peglow thought it would be more fun to do this…
Previous: 2-1 win at RBNY | Next: 4/26 at PHI
Montréal became the latest team to play Orlando to a 0-0 draw. They’re still looking for their first win of the season.
Previous: 0-0 draw vs. ORL | Next: 4/26 at RBNY
Still nothing good to report. Even with Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec in the starting lineup, the Galaxy were off the pace in a 1-0 loss to Austin. They’re stuck waiting for their first win of the season. From MLS Cup to last place in the Power Rankings is a heckuva drop, regardless of injuries.
Previous: 1-0 loss at ATX | Next: 4/27 vs. POR