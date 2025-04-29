Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union gain steam, San Diego FC stumble

What a week in MLS.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC turned heads in the Concacaf Champions Cup, Orlando City SC kept a clean sheet and the Philadelphia Union rattled off another home win. It was truly a week unlike any other.
As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com. The author does get a little rush out of moving your team down a few spots, though.
We’re watching something special. It’s worth repeating that Vancouver lost DP midfielder Stuart Armstrong this offseason, didn’t replace him, and are playing like the best team we’ve seen in MLS since 2019 LAFC (at least so far).
It's hard to envision them slowing down. They went up 2-0 on Inter Miami in the first leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal meeting and followed it up by pummeling a good Minnesota United team despite rotating their starting lineup. Somewhere in between all of that, Sebastian Berhalter cemented himself as one of the best No. 8s in MLS.
Previous: 3-1 win at MIN | Next: 5/3 vs. RSL
The Kévin Denkey signing just might work out.
Cincy have won five in a row – all by one goal – and are sitting on top of the Eastern Conference. The underlying numbers aren’t as impressed by their overall performance, and the eye test suggests there are still a few kinks to work out. But we all know this team's ceiling is way up there.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. SKC | Next: 5/4 at NYC
Another week of the Crew being the Crew. They took care of business against San Jose in a 2-1 win. They also added a depth piece when they traded for Houston’s U22 attacker Aliyu Ibrahim. Knowing the Crew and Wilfried Nancy, there’s a non-zero chance Ibrahim has the best year of his career.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. SJ | Next: 5/3 vs. CLT
Rough week.
Inter Miami are down 2-0 to Vancouver after getting worked in Leg 1 of the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal, and their rotated side couldn’t hold onto a 3-1 lead against Dallas over the weekend.
They pulled off an improbable comeback in the CCC quarterfinals against LAFC, but Vancouver are a different kind of team right now. Pulling off the same trick again is going to take something truly special.
Previous: 4-3 loss vs. DAL | Next: 5/3 vs. RBNY
The Union are back to steamrolling teams. They cruised to a second-straight 3-0 win on Saturday. It’s a different cast, but Philly are a lot more themselves these days after struggling through 2024.
Previous: 3-0 win vs. DC | Next: 5/3 at MTL
A 1-0 loss to New England isn’t ideal and neither is this.
Wilfried Zaha's been pretty decent for Charlotte, but something is clearly on the DP winger's mind.
Previous: 1-0 loss vs. NE | Next: 5/3 at CLB
Orlando cruised past Atlanta United in a 3-0 win. It’s probably not a coincidence that their first goals in almost 300 minutes coincided with Eduard Atuesta’s return to the starting lineup. The rivalry win is their first positive step toward finding some balance between their chaos-ball start to the season and their three-game stretch of 0-0 games.
Previous: 3-0 win vs. ATL | Next: 5/3 at CHI
The Timbers have somehow found their way to second place in the crowded Western Conference. They rolled past the Galaxy in a 4-2 win to make it seven games unbeaten.
The underlying numbers don’t love them as much as the standings do, but they’re back to being one of the most exciting teams in the league. Getting DP forward Jonathan Rodriguez back will keep elevating an already dynamic attack that’s tied for the MLS lead in goals scored (20).
Previous: 4-2 win at LA | Next: 5/3 at SJ
Some weeks you have to play Vancouver. Right now, those weeks don’t go well. At least Minnesota found a way to add Julian Gressel. He should fit nicely in Eric Ramsay’s setup.
Previous: 3-1 loss vs. VAN | Next: 5/3 at ATX
Nashville had been creating plenty of chances without much to show for it. Well, they finally found something to show for it. Seven somethings in fact. They mollywhop-super-double-crushed Chicago in a 7-2 victory that could have been worse.
Very few teams have scored seven in an MLS game and, somehow, Nashville SC, a team famous for defensive soccer over their first few seasons, joined that exclusive list.
Things are different now with B.J. Callaghan at the helm. The numbers love this team so far and they’re beginning to get the results to back it up. There’s a long way to go, but this could end up being the best Nashville side we’ve seen.
Previous: 7-2 win vs. CHI | Next: 5/3 at ATL
LAFC piled on chances against St. Louis, but still needed a stoppage-time equalizer from Denis Bouanga – his second goal of the day – to pull out a 2-2 draw. That result made it five points in five games for the Black & Gold. It’s been an underwhelming year so far for the eighth-place team in the Western Conference.
Every time it feels like things are getting better for Seattle another injury pops up. Jordan Morris left their 1-1 draw in Colorado with an apparent hamstring strain after coming on as a sub. On the plus side, backup Danny Musovski scored for a third straight game.
Previous: 1-1 draw at COL | Next: 5/3 vs. STL
The Rapids are a 4-4-2 team that likes to press high up the pitch these days. It’s paid off just fine since they made a formation change a few weeks ago. After a 1-1 draw with Seattle, they’ve picked up five points over their last three games. They were a stoppage-time equalizer against Houston away from making that seven in three.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. SEA | Next: 5/3 at DC
Things suddenly feel a bit more Expansion Team for San Diego. They’ve lost three in a row since taking down LAFC and Seattle in back-to-back games. Teams have tape on them now and they’re starting to suffer defensively. The growing pains had to come eventually.
Previous: 3-1 loss vs. RSL | Next: 5/3 vs. DAL
After their 2-0 loss at Houston, Austin have only scored seven goals this year. They’ve scored multiple goals in a game just once this season. They’re also still sitting in third place. The 2025 MLS Western Conference, folks.
Previous: 2-0 loss at HOU | Next: 5/3 vs. MIN
Who would have guessed Dallas would be the side to finally play an Uno reverse card on Inter Miami? Dallas overcame a 3-1 second-half deficit against a rotated Herons side to pull out a stunning 4-3 win. They haven’t played the best ball in MLS this season, but they’ve been scrappy under new manager Eric Quill.
Previous: 4-3 win at MIA | Next: 5/3 at SD
The Revs are 3W-0L-0D and haven’t allowed a goal since switching to a back three. Their latest win came over former first-place Charlotte. Everything is suddenly trending in the right direction after a miserable start to the season. They still only have seven goals on the season (and only three are from open play), but they’ve also allowed just seven goals.
Previous: 1-0 win at CLT | Next: 5/3 at TOR
They didn’t quite take full advantage of a get-right game, but New York got the job done in a 1-0 win over CF Montréal. They needed that one after last week’s loss to D.C. United.
Previous: 1-0 win vs. MTL | Next: 5/3 at MIA
They didn’t overwhelm Toronto in a 1-0 win, but it’s still three points. NYCFC have won two of their last three as they get ready to host red-hot Cincy this weekend.
Previous: 1-0 win at TOR | Next: 5/4 vs. CIN
Diego Luna is the truth.
His brace led the way for RSL in a huge 3-1 win over San Diego. He’s not the future anymore, he’s just a star. And he’s about to get a little more help in attack. Adding underlying numbers hero William Agada from Sporting KC at the end of the Primary Transfer Window might end up as one of the better signings this year.
Previous: 3-1 win at SD | Next: 5/3 at VAN
They finished their matchup against Nashville with two unanswered goals and that’s all you really need to worry about.
… Ok, fine, we’ll check the Chicago Fire Flow Chart™.
I can see it → Oh, no → Oh, yikes, no → Well, maybe → Nope → But let’s just… → Oh, ok immediate no on that → But what if they tweak this → This looks better! → OH NO. THEY GOT ME AGAIN → No. → I’m not falling for that → No, forever. → Offseason → I can see it.
After a 7-2 loss at Nashville to cap a winless (0W-3L-1D) April, we’re officially at “Oh, yikes, no."
Previous: 7-2 loss at NSH | Next: 5/3 vs. ORL
St. Louis were a couple of minutes away from pulling out a win at LAFC. They had to settle for a 2-2 draw, though. Still, two goals! It’s the second time this year they’ve scored more than once in a game.
Previous: 2-2 draw at LAFC | Next: 5/3 at SEA
The Quakes couldn’t keep pace with Columbus. It happens. Still, they have serious problems defensively right now. In the West, only Sporting KC and the Galaxy have given up more goals.
Previous: 2-1 loss at CLB | Next: 5/3 vs. POR
Two games and two goals for new DP Ondřej Lingr. His second helped guide Houston to a 2-0 rivalry win over Austin on Saturday and their second-straight win. It might be a while before he’s truly comfortable in Houston’s setup, but he’s made an instant impact so far.
Previous: 2-0 win vs. ATX | Next: 5/3 at LAFC
They truly weren’t bad against FC Cincinnati despite a 2-1 loss. That’s not going to help their post-Peter Vermes playoff chances, though.
Previous: 2-1 loss at CIN | Next: 5/4 vs. LA
Make it three straight losses. Again, we'll give the mic to the MLS Wrap-Up crew.
Previous: 3-0 loss at ORL | Next: 5/3 vs. NSH
They followed up last week’s 2-1 win at New York with a 3-0 loss at Philadelphia. The latter result is closer to the norm for a team that’s allowed a league-worst 22 goals through 10 games.
Previous: 3-0 loss at PHI | Next: 5/3 vs. COL
Seven points is more than three points. They’re out of a Wooden Spoon spot for now.
Previous: 1-0 loss vs. NYC | Next: 5/3 vs. NE
Still no wins for CF Montréal. They have three points.
Previous: 1-0 loss at RBNY | Next: 5/3 vs. PHI
Only two teams in MLS have less than seven points and the Galaxy are one of them. They’re still looking for their first win in league play. Shiny trophy is still shiny and all that, but it really shouldn’t be this bad.
Previous: 4-2 loss vs. POR | Next: 5/4 at SKC