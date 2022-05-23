Houston Dynamo FC forward Sebastián Ferreira wins Continental Player of the Week

After factoring in all three of his team's goals in a 3-0 road victory over the LA Galaxy , Houston Dynamo FC 's Sebastián Ferreira has been named MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire for Week 13.

Ferreira then spearheaded the 62nd-minute counterattack that ended with teammate Thorleifur Ulfarsson converting the finish after a couple of nifty stepovers to make it 3-0.

With Houston still clinging to that one-goal advantage just shy of the hour mark, Ferreira then assisted on each of his team's subsequent insurance goals that sealed off the big road result, first with a feed to Tyler Pasher that set the Canadian up for a long-range golazo from outside the area.

The 24-year-old Paraguayan got Houston off to a dream start just 11 minutes into the contest, pouncing on the rebound and setting himself up for a tap-in finish after Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond spilled an initial save in front of goal.

It was the best showing to date for Ferreira in his first season with Houston, with the trio of goal contributions bringing him up to 5g/3a in 934 minutes across 12 matches.

With the win, Houston vaulted themselves up to the seventh and into the final playoff spot in the Western Conference for the time being, with 18 points through Week 13. The Dynamo will be back in action in MLS Week 14 with a midweek road matchup against Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park on May 25 (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).