Playoff hunt: What will define Eastern Conference bubble teams in 2023?

Eyebrows were raised when Montréal completed an early-season trade with Miami for Duke and Ariel Lassiter, all as Kamal Miller and $1.3 million in General Allocation Money went the other way. But Duke has shown he can make the game as a No. 10 for Montréal; he was probably the best player on the field when they played Liga MX’s Pumas in Leagues Cup. And the recently-acquired Opoku played a key role for LAFC as they won the MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double in 2022.