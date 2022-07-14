Philadelphia Union have Julian Carranza for good, hold him to Taty Castellanos’ standard

Up until the day before Wednesday’s eventual 2-1 win at Inter Miami CF , the Philadelphia Union carried on like striker Julian Carranza , coming off an MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire nod , couldn’t play.

“Obviously he's a starter for us, but we prepared all week with Cory [Burke] in the lineup and I thought it would be unfair [to change],” head coach Jim Curtin said postgame. “We learned officially that it was okay for Julian to play as he walked off the training field Tuesday, yesterday. So it was really late in the game. I just didn't think it was right to change there. Also knowing we have a two-day turnaround, it's not the worst to keep guys' legs fresh going into Saturday.”

But a breakthrough was announced roughly five hours before kickoff: The Union had exercised their purchase option on the Young Designated Player midseason, and he was cleared to play at DRV PNK Stadium. Carranza eventually subbed on for club-record signing Mikael Uhre in the 61st minute, helping Philly move atop the Eastern Conference standings ahead of the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC .

The upcoming Saturday match features the league’s last two Supporters’ Shield winners, Philly in 2020 and the New England Revolution in 2021, coming together at Subaru Park (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). It’ll be an opportunity for Carranza to keep building on his combined 11 goals and assists (7g/4a) thus far, and return to the home field where he scored a hat trick in a historic 7-0 win over D.C. United last weekend.

Carranza’s deal goes permanent for only $500,000 in General Allocation Money split evenly across the next two seasons, and follows a second-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft being sent Miami’s way for the initial move. Curtin also revealed there was a trigger clause in the contract that Carranza was approaching, which kicked in at 15 combined goals and assists.

“We want him here, we want him scoring goals and we'll hold him to the standard of being the next Taty Castellanos,” Curtin said of Carranza. “I'm going to keep saying that name and it's going to probably drive him nuts. I hope it aggravates him, but I'm going to keep saying it until he becomes that because he has the talent to do it.”