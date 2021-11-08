NYCFC's Taty Castellanos wins 2021 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi

New York City FC star Taty Castellanos has capped his remarkable regular season by winning the 2021 Golden Boot presented by Audi – all by virtue of the assists tiebreaker, which placed him ahead of D.C. United striker Ola Kamara (19g/5a).

After NYCFC drew the Philadelphia Union 1-1 on Decision Day behind Castellanos' headed equalizer, he finished with 19 goals and eight assists. It’s the first time a Cityzens player has taken home the honors since they joined MLS as an expansion team in 2015.