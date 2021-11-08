NYCFC's Taty Castellanos wins 2021 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi

New York City FC star Taty Castellanos has capped his remarkable regular season by winning the 2021 Golden Boot presented by Audi – all by virtue of the assists tiebreaker, which placed him ahead of D.C. United striker Ola Kamara (19g/5a).
After NYCFC drew the Philadelphia Union 1-1 on Decision Day behind Castellanos' headed equalizer, he finished with 19 goals and eight assists. It’s the first time a Cityzens player has taken home the honors since they joined MLS as an expansion team in 2015.
Castellanos scored six goals in NYCFC’s last four games, helping his team secure the Eastern Conference’s No. 4 seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. The 23-year-old Argentine striker is competing in his fourth season with the club, smoothing over Heber's long-term absence this year to an ACL injury.
Beyond Castellanos, Kamara (19g/5a), LA Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez (17g/3a) and Seattle Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz (17g/1a) were among those also in contention.
Castellanos joins the pantheon of players to win the Golden Boot, which has been awarded since the league's inaugural season in 1996.
From 1996-2004, it was awarded under a points-based system that gave two points for a goal and one for an assist, before switching to outright goals. Check out the full list of Golden Boot winners below.
|
Year
|
Player
|
Club
|
Points
|
1996
|
Roy Lassiter
|
Tampa Bay
|
58
|
1997
|
Preki
|
Kansas City
|
41
|
1998
|
Stern John
|
Columbus
|
57
|
1999
|
Jason Kreis
|
Dallas
|
51
|
2000
|
Mamdou Diallo
|
Tampa Bay
|
56
|
2001
|
Alex Pineda Chacón
|
Miami
|
47
|
2002
|
Taylor Twellman
|
New England
|
52
|
2003
|
Preki
|
Kansas City
|
41
|
2004
|
Amado Guevara, Pat Nooan
|
MetroStars, New England
|
30
|
Year
|
Player
|
Club
|
Goals
|
2005
|
Taylor Twellman
|
New England
|
17
|
2006
|
Jeff Cunningham
|
Salt Lake
|
16
|
2007
|
Luciano Emilio
|
D.C. United
|
20
|
2008
|
Landon Donovan
|
LA Galaxy
|
20
|
2009
|
Jeff Cunningham
|
FC Dallas
|
17
|
2010
|
Chris Wondolowski
|
San Jose
|
18
|
2011
|
Dwayne De Rosario
|
D.C. United
|
16
|
2012
|
Chris Wondolowski
|
San Jose
|
27
|
2013
|
Camilo Sanvezzo
|
Vancouver
|
22
|
2014
|
Bradley Wright-Phillips
|
New York
|
27
|
2015
|
Sebastian Giovinco
|
Toronto
|
22
|
2016
|
Bradley Wright-Phillips
|
New York
|
24
|
2017
|
Nemanja Nikolić
|
Chicago
|
24
|
2018
|
Josef Martinez
|
Atlanta
|
31
|
2019
|
Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
34
|
2020
|
Diego Rossi
|
LAFC
|
14
|
2021
|
Taty Castellanos
|
NYCFC
|
19