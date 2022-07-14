Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 20

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

We don’t envy the voters when it comes to picking an AT&T 5G Goal of the Week winner for MLS Week 20.

The first of the group is Columbus Crew club-record signing Cucho Hernandez, whose far-post curler in a 2-2 draw at D.C. United continued his exceptional early form in his second MLS appearance.

Then there’s also a vintage strike from Inter Miami CF striker Gonzalo Higuain, a left-footed blast in their 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Union off a lightning-quick turnover.

Austin FC winger Diego Fagundez’s added the latest to a season full of stunning set pieces with a free kick in a 3-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC that brought the house down. And there's one of the hottest forwards in MLS, LA Galaxy striker Dejan Joveljic staying on pace with netting another brace, including a stunning top-corner curler in a 3-2 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes.

From a star-studded cast, cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

Chicago Fire FC teenage sensation Jhon Durán named Week 20 Continental Player of the Week
Chicago Fire FC teenage sensation Jhon Durán named Week 20 Continental Player of the Week
Transfer Roundup: Slonina closer to Chelsea? Luis Suarez considering offers & more
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Transfer Roundup: Slonina closer to Chelsea? Luis Suarez considering offers & more
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Atlanta, Chicago show signs of life in Week 20
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Atlanta, Chicago show signs of life in Week 20
"I want to score and win games": Cucho Hernandez just getting started for Columbus Crew

"I want to score and win games": Cucho Hernandez just getting started for Columbus Crew
Philadelphia Union have Julian Carranza for good, hold him to Taty Castellanos' standard

Philadelphia Union have Julian Carranza for good, hold him to Taty Castellanos’ standard
Why the TWO Video Review outcomes for DC United were correct
Why the TWO Video Review outcomes for DC United were correct
Cucho on fire, Higuain back on the scoresheet! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
Cucho on fire, Higuain back on the scoresheet! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
Andre Blake, Sean Johnson standing on their heads! | SeatGeek Shutouts
Andre Blake, Sean Johnson standing on their heads! | SeatGeek Shutouts
Watch every single goal in Week 20!
Watch every single goal in Week 20!
