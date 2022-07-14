Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 20

We don’t envy the voters when it comes to picking an AT&T 5G Goal of the Week winner for MLS Week 20.
The first of the group is Columbus Crew club-record signing Cucho Hernandez, whose far-post curler in a 2-2 draw at D.C. United continued his exceptional early form in his second MLS appearance.
Then there’s also a vintage strike from Inter Miami CF striker Gonzalo Higuain, a left-footed blast in their 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Union off a lightning-quick turnover.
Austin FC winger Diego Fagundez’s added the latest to a season full of stunning set pieces with a free kick in a 3-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC that brought the house down. And there's one of the hottest forwards in MLS, LA Galaxy striker Dejan Joveljic staying on pace with netting another brace, including a stunning top-corner curler in a 3-2 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes.
From a star-studded cast, cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.