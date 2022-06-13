Taty Castellanos transfer latest: NYCFC maintain $15 million valuation

New York City FC star forward Taty Castellanos remains in a holding pattern. His future is likely in Europe or at one of South America's most storied clubs. But for now, updates are sparse.

NYCFC have put a valuation of around $15 million on their Argentine talisman. Castellanos has been loosely linked with numerous English Premier League teams this summer, but nothing more than "interest" or erroneous rumors. It’s feeling much like the winter-transfer-saga-that-never-was earlier this year for the 23-year-old center forward.

“As of now, there’s no tangible update, really,” sporting director David Lee told media at a virtual press conference Monday. “We haven’t received an offer that we think is acceptable. Until that happens, Taty will remain with our team, continue to perform and score goals for us. When more offers come, we’ll assess them and decide if it’s right.”

Castellanos remains with NYCFC as the summer transfer windows open in Europe and South America. Just like over the winter, the wait for concrete news continues.

After winning the 2021 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with 19 goals (and eight assists) in 32 regular-season matches – then leading NYCFC to an MLS Cup title with three goals in as many postseason games – Castellanos seemed destined for a lucrative winter transfer abroad. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola even suggested as much.

It was the natural progression. Castellanos had developed and grown at the club for a few years, before becoming the league’s top scorer and a champion.

NYCFC turned down a $4 million offer from Brazilian giants Palmeiras prior to the 2021 season, chasing a better valuation in the future and giving Castellanos a new contract through 2025 to boot. A more lucrative transfer offer from Palmeiras was rejected and an approach from Argentina's River Plate didn’t come to fruition either, with reports from Europe conspicuously quiet.