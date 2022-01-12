One big question facing each Eastern Conference team as 2022 MLS preseason begins

It is time for the first installment of our usual preseason slate of content: One Big Question for Each Team! As usual, some of these will be THE big question – the definite article matters there – and some will be A (indefinite article!) big question. And it’ll be interesting, looking back, to suss out which was which.

But he was less of an all-field, space-creating off-the-ball force. There’s a reason why Atlanta’s playmakers had so much room in the half spaces in 2017, ‘18 and ‘19, none in 2020, and just a decent amount in 2021. With Prime Josef operating off the back shoulder, defenders didn’t dare step. With this version of Josef, they were able to pick and choose and gum up the works

Saying “a step slow” does not quite do it justice, because it wasn’t really a lack of straight-line pace; it looked more like a loss of agility and a hesitancy to throw himself into the types of physical battles he’s dominated since 2017. If this is the extent of the new Josef, he’s still really good! Dude scored at the same clip as the Golden Boot winner, just about

Most ACL repairs these days are pretty straightforward but Josef’s wasn’t and it showed. He had multiple surgeries, considered retirement, didn’t play for more than a year, and once he did set foot on the field he wasn’t the same. He lacked a lot of his previous burst and only rarely showed that terrifying ability to hunt gaps in between scrambling defenders that had defined him (and Atlanta) from 2017-19.

For most any other forward, 12 goals in a shade over 1600 regular-season minutes would be damn fine work. For Josef Martinez it was an indication that he was… maybe 65 percent healthy, 70 percent if we’re being charitable?

Anyway, Chicago’s DPs have been notoriously underwhelming over the past dozen years, with scattered exceptions here and there. I actually quite like a lot of the rest of the roster build – Federico Navarro ’s fun and filled with potential, the defense finally makes sense and Gaga Slonina is the best teenage goalkeeper in MLS history – but it still won’t amount to much unless they get in a pair of big-time, highly productive attacking DPs.

This is the big question for the Fire , who parted with two of their DPs (center forward Robert Beric and winger Ignacio Aliseda) after last season. I’m genuinely surprised they didn’t make it 3-for-3 with Gaston Gimenez handed an exit as well, but they brought back the Paraguayan central midfielder (I’m not going to call him a “defensive” midfielder after what he’s shown the past two years) for a third year on a DP deal. The numbers on his deal aren’t public, though I don’t think you’d be foolish to assume they can buy this one down with TAM in order to keep all three U22 Initiative slots usable while still going as large as possible on the other two incoming DPs.

At the same time, the best coaches – and I’m very much including Noonan’s old boss in Philly here – find a way to get the best out of the pieces they have based around principles of play more than just formations.

Would it be indulging in the sunk cost fallacy to delay what I presume is Noonan’s vision and go with the 4-2-3-1 from the jump just because he’s got the pieces on hand for it? Maybe. None of Barreal, Atanga or Harris is so good, or so high-upside, that any coach should rearrange an overall strategic vision just for them.

C incy have some pieces for that, though not a ton (central midfield remains a barren wasteland). They have, however, spent lots of money and resources over the past few years acquiring pieces designed to play a front three, particularly with wingers Alvaro Barreal and Isaac Atanga , as well as last year’s second overall SuperDraft pick Calvin Harris . Those three guys also just so happen to be three of the highest-upside players on the team.

The off-field part, which mostly comprises building up a conveyor belt of talent via the academy, is the hard part and won’t be a completed project for years. The on-field part means high-tempo, transition-based, vertical soccer based upon making the field compact defensively and winning second balls. And over the past few years, that’s mostly come out of a 4-4-2 diamond formation.

New GM Chris Albright came from Philadelphia and brought new head coach Pat Noonan with him, and both have talked about the way the Union did things both on and off the field.

Four years ago, before the cascade of injuries stalled out his career, Lindsey was considered the same tier of fullback prospect as Sergino Dest. Skillful, quick, two-footed, great vision…

Jaylin Lindsey's not even left-footed. Gonna see a lot of him at both RB and LB for the US U-20s real soon. #SKCvTOR pic.twitter.com/cSvisXdmrV

As a reminder: Lindsey was a homegrown player in Sporting KC , then the expansion side went out and brought the Charlotte native back home via trade.

He’s lost so much time since that clip, but he’s still just 21 years old. If he can get healthy and stay healthy for a bit, he’s got time to develop into the type of player we all thought he could be back when he was starting and starring for the USYNT.

It was especially apparent in transition, where the Crew finished dead last in shots created. Even Miami and Cincy were better in that phase of play.

The danger in being a methodical team is that if you’re not careful, “methodical” can easily shift to “ponderous.” That’s what happened in Columbus for most of last season, and they suffered for it across the board.

C olumbus played slooooooow last year. As per Second Spectrum’s tracking data they were 25th in total distance run at high speed, and 26th in both total sprints and total distance covered at a sprint. They were 19th in off-ball attacking runs per 90 minutes.

It does not, however, look like D.C. are going to have that. As of now the roster is largely the same group that came up short in 2021. The hope is that they’ll collectively find five percent more to give, but the truth is that in a system like Losada’s, most players find five percent less in Year 2.

Forget that final month, though, and consider this: I have spoken with lots of players over the years who will tell you, straight-up, how hard it is to bring that same energy to a system like Losada’s season after season. That is why the Red Bulls , even in their glory days, had so much roster turnover, and there is a reason why the Union are willing to do the same with all but a few key veterans. Maximum Overdrive requires fresh blood sacrifice to keep humming.

But emptying the tank week after week took a toll so the Black-and-Red hit the wall in early October. They finished the year with a 2-4-1 final month that cost them a trip to the postseason.

D .C. United were so much fun to watch in the Argie manager’s debut season, and a huge part of what made them so much fun was the buy-in Losada got up and down the roster. Julian Gressel and Ola Kamara were both revitalized, and Andy Najar ’s renaissance was one of the stories of the year. Kevin Paredes burst onto the scene, and Moses Nyeman started to make a dent. They all played at a million miles per hour, and this truly is the good stuff.

To be clear, I don’t think either of these guys will be real ceiling-raisers. But Miami can’t spend any time worrying about the ceiling these days – hell, I’m not even sure they can see the damn thing. They need to worry about raising the floor first and foremost, and that’s what a solid, no-frills central midfield tandem can do.

This offseason Henderson went out and got another prime-aged Brazilian, central midfielder Jean Mota, to play next to/slightly ahead of Gregore in what I’m presuming will be a bog standard 4-2-3-1. If Mota is as good this coming year as Gregore was last year, well, Miami might finally have themselves a foundation to build something recognizable upon.

My long-held belief about this game of ours is that if you get central midfield right, that can cover up a lot of blemishes. Based upon the sample size provided by the 2021 season, I do think that Chris Henderson got it right with the Gregore signing. He’s not a prime Ozzie Alonso or Dax McCarty -level building block, but he was very good – a true silver lining during a year of misery.

That is a massive, staggering year-over-year increase, and it speaks to Toye’s transformation from “guy who drifts around and only scores bangers” to “true striker who lives for one-time finishes in the box.” He never would’ve scored this goal before 2021:

Last year was hugely promising in that regard… except for the injuries. Let’s see if he can replicate what he did in 2021 over 2000+ minutes in 2022.

We’ll always remember the bangers, but they’re not sustainable; you get three or four of them a season at the very most. If Toye is going to live up to his potential – and to be clear his potential is “20+ goals and a spot with the US men’s national team ” – he needs to stay healthy and keep finding great shots.

Whatever the shape, though, he’s got to get more numbers into the middle in the most important games. If he doesn’t, well, we’ve seen what happens. All of us.

The natural thing would be to move to a 4-2-3-1, but I’d actually argue New England’s personnel is better-suited to a 3-4-1-2 with a double pivot, width from the wingbacks and Carles Gil sitting underneath the forwards. But Bruce hasn’t really ever been a 3-5-2 guy, save for a couple of very memorable games in South Korea 20 years back.

But it sure has been in the playoffs, and let’s not forget that this was the culprit back in Couva in 2017. That team, like last year’s Revs, played a wide diamond that essentially asked the d-mid ( Michael Bradley in 2017; Matt Polster last year) to go 1-v-3 in the year’s biggest game. And it, uh, didn’t work out so great.

The Revs have gone out in the playoffs in the same fashion twice in a row: they got out-numbered in midfield, ceded control of the most valuable territory on the pitch and eventually lost the game because of it. They’re obviously a super-talented team and the above was not a problem – to put it mildly – through most of the regular-season.

A Big Question: What’s Tayvon Gray’s ceiling as an attacking right back?

Gray, a former US youth international who became the second-youngest starter in MLS Cup history last month, has never really been a natural on the overlap. He was mostly a center back for the US U-17s, and has played a decent amount in the midfield as well in the youth ranks for both club and country.

Which is not to say he hasn’t played right back – clearly he has. But whenever he’s been there he’s been more of an old-fashioned, stay-at-home right back who’s not tasked with pushing forward to get the edge and create chances. The issue: NYCFC ask their fullbacks to push forward, get the edge and create chances.

So when Gray was pressed into service down the stretch and into the playoffs thanks to an injury to starting right back Anton Tinnerholm, who has been one of the best attacking fullbacks in MLS for the past several seasons, there were very real questions about what would happen to the attack. And while Gray at first struggled to provide the final ball, he became more confident and precise as the playoffs wound on.

It was encouraging, bordering on revelatory by the time the Pigeons were hoisting that trophy. I think it’s natural to expect continued, steady progression from Gray, and for Ronny Deila to keep his patience when the kid has a bad game (it happens). But Tinnerholm was a Best XI-caliber player, and at times a singular attacking force for this team. There aren’t a lot of right backs who can say that.