MLS players called in for January/February 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

While MLS teams are fully in preseason mode, the quest for Qatar 2022 World Cup berths carries on for dozens of players throughout the league.

Next in their crosshairs are matches across late January and early February, with Concacaf (North America), Conmebol (South America) and ACF (Asia, Australia) all approaching pivotal qualifiers. Those from UEFA (Europe), CAF (Africa) and Oceania aren’t resuming qualifiers until the March window.