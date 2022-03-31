How players deal with World Cup Qualifying pressures and expectations

Soon after we’d have a meeting where the tactics and lineup would be shared with the squad. The players loaded up on the bus and everyone had their own regimen. For the most part, the bus was silent. There were many who liked to put on headphones and not talk. There were a few who liked to talk tactics with each other. For me, I liked to sit in silence, no headphones, and take in the sights and sounds. When we got to the stadium and entered the locker room it was my job to put on music. I felt that by doing this, I would take some of the heaviness out of the room. The positive reaction I’d get from the music was an indicator of relief, a welcomed distraction from the pressure to remind us that this is a sport we love and that this is supposed to be fun. There were also those who liked to sit in their locker with their headphones on, close their eyes and visualize the next 90 minutes. That’s fine too.