MLS Matchday 4: How to watch & a big question for every team

Houston: Héctor Herrera, so far, is living up to his DP tag in 2023. But the Dynamo need more than the Mexican international and Atletico Madrid/Porto alum to turn things around. Just ask new coach Ben Olsen, who addressed Herrera’s form before their Shell Energy Stadium opener: “We've got a lot of players around him that now need to, in some ways, step up to the level that I think he's been at the last two games.”