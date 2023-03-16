Vancouver Whitecaps comfortably advance in CCL despite second-leg loss to Real Espana

Vancouver Whitecaps FC booked safe passage into the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals despite a 3-2 Round-of-16 second-leg defeat to Real Espana Wednesday at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula.
The Whitecaps, who went to Honduras with a comfortable 5-0 edge following the opening leg at BC Place, advanced 7-3 on aggregate and will meet either LAFC or Alajuelense in the next round.
Brian White came off the bench and struck a stunning golazo to open the scoring in the 66th minute, an away goal that meant Real Espana would have to score seven goals to overcome their deficit.
White, who entered five minutes earlier for Cristian Dájome, latched onto a cut-back ball from Javain Brown and unleashed a first-time rocket from the edge of the 18-yard box into the corner of the net.
Real Espana fought back to level a minute later on a goal by Getsel Montes. Thomas Hasal's punched clearance attempt following a set piece landed fortuitously to the defender after a slight deflection off a Whitecaps player.
And then the Honduran side took the lead, albeit temporarily, on a left-footed shot under the crossbar by Ramiro Rocco in the 75th minute.
Simon Becher leveled for the ‘Caps in the 83rd minute, turning on his defender along the endline before stuffing his shot inside the near post. But three minutes later, Montes headed in his second off another corner to secure a cosmetic win for Real Espana.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Barring an epic collapse in Honduras, the Whitecaps punched their quarterfinals ticket courtesy of a 5-0 opening leg win. So Vanni Sartini rotated his squad in steamy San Pedro Sula and comfortably reached the final eight despite the one-goal loss. Of course the stakes get much larger with LAFC as their likely opponent in the next round.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Brian White needed very little time to make an impact, scoring this golazo five minutes after coming off the substitute’s bench.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: A monumental task was in front of him, which meant there was little more than pride on the line, but Getsel Montes made sure Real Espana rallied for the win with the defender scoring a brace inside the final half hour.
Next Up
- RES: Sunday, March 19 vs. Marathon (6 pm ET) | Liga Nacional
- VAN: Saturday, March 18 at LA Galaxy | 10:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season