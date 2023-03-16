Vancouver Whitecaps comfortably advance in CCL despite second-leg loss to Real Espana

The Whitecaps, who went to Honduras with a comfortable 5-0 edge following the opening leg at BC Place, advanced 7-3 on aggregate and will meet either LAFC or Alajuelense in the next round.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC booked safe passage into the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals despite a 3-2 Round-of-16 second-leg defeat to Real Espana Wednesday at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula.

Brian White came off the bench and struck a stunning golazo to open the scoring in the 66th minute, an away goal that meant Real Espana would have to score seven goals to overcome their deficit.

White, who entered five minutes earlier for Cristian Dájome, latched onto a cut-back ball from Javain Brown and unleashed a first-time rocket from the edge of the 18-yard box into the corner of the net.

Real Espana fought back to level a minute later on a goal by Getsel Montes. Thomas Hasal's punched clearance attempt following a set piece landed fortuitously to the defender after a slight deflection off a Whitecaps player.

And then the Honduran side took the lead, albeit temporarily, on a left-footed shot under the crossbar by Ramiro Rocco in the 75th minute.