Lorenzo Insigne to miss Toronto FC's next 3-4 games with groin injury

Lorenzo Insigne will miss Toronto FC’s next 3-4 league matches, the club confirmed to local reporters on Tuesday.

That timeline could keep the Italian international forward out through mid-April, reportedly re-aggravating his groin injury last week while preparing for TFC’s home opener. Insigne’s initial setback occurred in TFC’s season-opening loss at D.C. United on Feb. 25, exiting during the first half on a non-contact play.

With that timeline, Insigne is poised to miss the following games. Assuming his recovery goes well, an April 15 home match against Atlanta United could mark his return:

Home: March 18 vs. Inter Miami CF

Away: March 25 at San Jose Earthquakes

Home: April 1 vs. Charlotte FC

Away: April 8 at Nashville SC

Insigne, 31, joined Toronto last summer as a Designated Player after leaving Serie A side Napoli. He contributed six goals and two assists in 11 games (all starts), though he couldn’t spark a late-season surge up the Eastern Conference table and into the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Big expectations surround Insigne in 2023, both because of his résumé and financial status league-wide. Insigne, per MLS Players Association figures, is the highest-paid player in league history at $14 million per year.

While awaiting Insigne’s return, Toronto are expected to lean on Federico Bernardeschi to carry their attack. The Italian international was discussed in preseason as a possible Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate, posting 10g/3a in 16 MLS matches (all starts) since arriving last summer from Juventus.

Insigne’s absence is compounded by strikers Adama Diomande and Ayo Akinola picking up muscular injuries of their own, all while TFC's gone 0W-1L-2D to start the year.