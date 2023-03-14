Lorenzo Insigne to miss Toronto FC's next 3-4 games with groin injury

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Insigne

Lorenzo Insigne will miss Toronto FC’s next 3-4 league matches, the club confirmed to local reporters on Tuesday.

That timeline could keep the Italian international forward out through mid-April, reportedly re-aggravating his groin injury last week while preparing for TFC’s home opener. Insigne’s initial setback occurred in TFC’s season-opening loss at D.C. United on Feb. 25, exiting during the first half on a non-contact play.

With that timeline, Insigne is poised to miss the following games. Assuming his recovery goes well, an April 15 home match against Atlanta United could mark his return:

  • Home: March 18 vs. Inter Miami CF
  • Away: March 25 at San Jose Earthquakes
  • Home: April 1 vs. Charlotte FC
  • Away: April 8 at Nashville SC

Insigne, 31, joined Toronto last summer as a Designated Player after leaving Serie A side Napoli. He contributed six goals and two assists in 11 games (all starts), though he couldn’t spark a late-season surge up the Eastern Conference table and into the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Big expectations surround Insigne in 2023, both because of his résumé and financial status league-wide. Insigne, per MLS Players Association figures, is the highest-paid player in league history at $14 million per year.

While awaiting Insigne’s return, Toronto are expected to lean on Federico Bernardeschi to carry their attack. The Italian international was discussed in preseason as a possible Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate, posting 10g/3a in 16 MLS matches (all starts) since arriving last summer from Juventus.

Insigne’s absence is compounded by strikers Adama Diomande and Ayo Akinola picking up muscular injuries of their own, all while TFC's gone 0W-1L-2D to start the year.

Toronto, in their second year under head coach/sporting director Bob Bradley, have a new-look, veteran-heavy roster that's been reconstructed with Insigne and Bernardeschi as DP centerpieces. The Reds are chasing their MLS Cup 2017-winning heydays.

Toronto FC Lorenzo Insigne

Related Stories

Power Rankings: LAFC overtake Seattle Sounders after Matchday 3
Toronto FC “hopeful” for Lorenzo Insigne return as points slip away
Power Rankings: Seattle Sounders seize top spot after Matchday 2
More News
More News
PRO's Katja Koroleva on life as a professional referee: "We make hundreds of decisions"

PRO's Katja Koroleva on life as a professional referee: "We make hundreds of decisions"
MLS NEXT Pro unveils 2023 season schedule with new playoff format

MLS NEXT Pro unveils 2023 season schedule with new playoff format
Lorenzo Insigne to miss Toronto FC's next 3-4 games with groin injury

Lorenzo Insigne to miss Toronto FC's next 3-4 games with groin injury
USMNT-Mexico friendly set for April in inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico 

USMNT-Mexico friendly set for April in inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico 
Power Rankings: LAFC overtake Seattle Sounders after Matchday 3
Power Rankings

Power Rankings: LAFC overtake Seattle Sounders after Matchday 3
USMNT beat Mexico for Club América winger Alejandro Zendejas

USMNT beat Mexico for Club América winger Alejandro Zendejas
More News
Video
Video
DENIED! Which keeper had the best stop on Matchday 3?
1:53
What A Save

DENIED! Which keeper had the best stop on Matchday 3?
Were big calls in FC Cincinnati vs. Seattle Sounders the right ones?
11:02
Instant Replay

Were big calls in FC Cincinnati vs. Seattle Sounders the right ones?
Long-Range Rips & Scissor Kicks! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:53

Long-Range Rips & Scissor Kicks! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. New England Revolution | March 12, 2023
6:43

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. New England Revolution | March 12, 2023
More Video