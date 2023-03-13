Inter Miami captain Gregore out indefinitely with foot injury

Inter Miami CF must weather a significant absence in central midfield, as the club announced Monday that captain Gregore is out indefinitely after suffering a Lisfranc injury in their Matchday 3 defeat at New York City FC.
The Brazilian standout's recovery timeline will be determined after a procedure he’ll undergo on Tuesday.
Gregore was hurt during a heavy challenge from NYCFC attacker Matías Pellegrini (a former Young Designated Player for Miami) in their 1-0 loss at Yankee Stadium, exiting in the 73rd minute in noticeable pain.
Before knowing the diagnosis, head coach Phil Neville said postgame Saturday he feared the worst and called Gregore “the heart and soul of our football club.”
Injury: Gregore vs. NYC
Gregore's impact, next steps
The 29-year-old joined Miami before the 2021 MLS season from Brazilian side Bahia. He has eight assists across 62 regular-season games (all starts), also picking up 24 yellow cards and two red cards – an indicator of his combative style.
Gregore provided a foundational midfield partnership with fellow Brazilian Jean Mota, but now Neville must tinker with the group. MLS veteran Victor Ulloa could be the most like-for-like replacement already on their squad. Should the Herons want to look externally for solutions, the MLS Primary Transfer Window remains open through April 24.
Inter Miami return to action on March 18 when hosting Toronto FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They’re hoping to bounce back from their first loss of 2023 after opening with two straight home wins to start the year.