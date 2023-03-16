Canada name 23-man roster for Concacaf Nations League games in March

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

23MLS_NL_CanMNT_Roster

Canada have announced their first squad since participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, calling up 23 players for this month's Concacaf Nations League games.

GOALKEEPERS (3)

  • Milan Borjan - Red Star Belgrade
  • Tom McGill - Brighton & Hove Albion U-21
  • Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC

DEFENDERS (8)

  • Derek Cornelius - Malmö FF
  • Scott Kennedy - SSV Jahn Regensburg
  • Kamal Miller - CF Montréal
  • Steven Vitória - GD Chaves
  • Dominick Zator - Korona Kielce
  • Samuel Adekugbe - Galatasaray SK
  • Alistair Johnston - Celtic FC
  • Richie Laryea - Toronto FC

MIDFIELDERS (6)

  • Stephen Eustáquio - FC Porto
  • Atiba Hutchinson - Beşiktaş JK
  • Mark-Anthony Kaye - Toronto FC
  • Ismaël Koné - Watford FC
  • Victor Loturi - Ross County FC
  • Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC

FORWARDS (6)

  • Ayo Akinola - Toronto FC
  • Charles-Andreas Brym - FC Eindhoven
  • Tajon Buchanan - Club Brugge KV
  • Jonathan David - Lille OSC
  • Alphonso Davies - FC Bayern München
  • Cyle Larin - Real Valladolid CF

Concacaf Nations League games

There were few surprises in head coach John Herdman's list, which featured the bulk of the squad that played the country's first World Cup in 36 years after topping Concacaf qualifying.

In the Nations League, Canada are currently second in League A, Group B with three points – three behind leaders Honduras. Winning both remaining matches will secure first place for Les Rouges as well as a berth in June's semifinals, with the top two teams in each League A group also qualifying for the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Notable inclusions

Six MLS players were named to Herdman's roster: Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller, Richie Laryea, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Jonathan Osorio and Ayo Akinola. Toronto FC have the most representatives with four, followed by CF Montréal and Minnesota United FC, with one apiece.

Akinola is back in the mix with Canada despite the forward missing TFC's last match with a hamstring issue.

As always, the squad is highlighted by FC Bayern Munich and Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown export Alphonso Davies. Other players who've recently followed the MLS-to-Europe pipeline, like former Montréal standouts Alistair Johnston (Celtic FC) and Ismaël Koné (Watford), have also been called up.

Concacaf Nations League Canada

Related Stories

10 Canada players to watch as Concacaf Nations League returns
Canada's Adekugbe, Hutchinson call for donations after "unfathomable" Turkey earthquake
Toronto FC's BMO Field to host Canada-Honduras Nations League match
More News
More News
Canada name 23-man roster for Concacaf Nations League games in March

Canada name 23-man roster for Concacaf Nations League games in March
Erin Ridley blazes global trails from MLS NEXT to EFCL and beyond
Women's History Month

Erin Ridley blazes global trails from MLS NEXT to EFCL and beyond
Philadelphia Union give positive update on injured Andre Blake

Philadelphia Union give positive update on injured Andre Blake
Your Thursday Kickoff: What happens next in CCL for Philadelphia, LAFC & Vancouver?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: What happens next in CCL for Philadelphia, LAFC & Vancouver?
Inter Miami sign midfielder Bryce Duke to extension
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami sign midfielder Bryce Duke to extension
MLS superclubs: Who has the edge in LAFC, Seattle Sounders clash?
Voices: Joseph Lowery

MLS superclubs: Who has the edge in LAFC, Seattle Sounders clash?
More News
Video
Video
DENIED! Which keeper had the best stop on Matchday 3?
1:53
What A Save

DENIED! Which keeper had the best stop on Matchday 3?
Were big calls in FC Cincinnati vs. Seattle Sounders the right ones?
11:02
Instant Replay

Were big calls in FC Cincinnati vs. Seattle Sounders the right ones?
Long-Range Rips & Scissor Kicks! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:53

Long-Range Rips & Scissor Kicks! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. New England Revolution | March 12, 2023
6:43

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. New England Revolution | March 12, 2023
More Video