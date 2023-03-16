Canada name 23-man roster for Concacaf Nations League games in March

Concacaf Nations League games

There were few surprises in head coach John Herdman's list, which featured the bulk of the squad that played the country's first World Cup in 36 years after topping Concacaf qualifying.

In the Nations League, Canada are currently second in League A, Group B with three points – three behind leaders Honduras. Winning both remaining matches will secure first place for Les Rouges as well as a berth in June's semifinals, with the top two teams in each League A group also qualifying for the Concacaf Gold Cup.