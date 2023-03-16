Canada name 23-man roster for Concacaf Nations League games in March

Canada have announced their first squad since participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, calling up 23 players for this month's Concacaf Nations League games.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Milan Borjan - Red Star Belgrade
- Tom McGill - Brighton & Hove Albion U-21
- Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC
DEFENDERS (8)
- Derek Cornelius - Malmö FF
- Scott Kennedy - SSV Jahn Regensburg
- Kamal Miller - CF Montréal
- Steven Vitória - GD Chaves
- Dominick Zator - Korona Kielce
- Samuel Adekugbe - Galatasaray SK
- Alistair Johnston - Celtic FC
- Richie Laryea - Toronto FC
MIDFIELDERS (6)
- Stephen Eustáquio - FC Porto
- Atiba Hutchinson - Beşiktaş JK
- Mark-Anthony Kaye - Toronto FC
- Ismaël Koné - Watford FC
- Victor Loturi - Ross County FC
- Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
FORWARDS (6)
- Ayo Akinola - Toronto FC
- Charles-Andreas Brym - FC Eindhoven
- Tajon Buchanan - Club Brugge KV
- Jonathan David - Lille OSC
- Alphonso Davies - FC Bayern München
- Cyle Larin - Real Valladolid CF
Concacaf Nations League games
- March 25 at Curaçao - 9 pm ET (OneSoccer) | Stadion Ergilio Hato - Willemstad, Curaçao
- March 28 vs. Honduras - 8 pm ET (OneSoccer) | BMO Field - Toronto, Canada
There were few surprises in head coach John Herdman's list, which featured the bulk of the squad that played the country's first World Cup in 36 years after topping Concacaf qualifying.
In the Nations League, Canada are currently second in League A, Group B with three points – three behind leaders Honduras. Winning both remaining matches will secure first place for Les Rouges as well as a berth in June's semifinals, with the top two teams in each League A group also qualifying for the Concacaf Gold Cup.
Notable inclusions
Six MLS players were named to Herdman's roster: Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller, Richie Laryea, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Jonathan Osorio and Ayo Akinola. Toronto FC have the most representatives with four, followed by CF Montréal and Minnesota United FC, with one apiece.
Akinola is back in the mix with Canada despite the forward missing TFC's last match with a hamstring issue.
As always, the squad is highlighted by FC Bayern Munich and Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown export Alphonso Davies. Other players who've recently followed the MLS-to-Europe pipeline, like former Montréal standouts Alistair Johnston (Celtic FC) and Ismaël Koné (Watford), have also been called up.