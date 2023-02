Seattle Sounders FC have unveiled their new secondary jersey for the 2023 MLS season, The Bruce Lee Kit by adidas.

Fifty years after his untimely death, the kit honors a legend with deep Seattle roots and a shared commitment to harmony, self-expression, inclusion and action. Details include sunbeam yellow accents with a dragon design, as well as Bruce Lee’s official signature and the Bruce Lee Core Symbol: Yin Yang and traditional characters.