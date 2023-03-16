Orlando City SC put themselves "on the map" in narrow CCL loss to Tigres

The defeat was a bitter pill for Orlando City SC coach Oscar Pareja, who saw his team equalize on a stunning Ercan Kara bicycle kick in the 90th minute, but squander a golden chance to advance with a miss by Duncan McGuire at the death.

"It just showed that this team did not give up at all,” Pareja said in his post-match press conference. “We pushed, pushed, pushed and then we found the game probably later on than we want obviously in the 89th minute. But after that, i thought we had the energy to score the other one, including that option that Duncan has, but it could be one more or two more.”