Obinna Nwobodo: From a Nigerian police barracks pitch to FC Cincinnati

Like a parent’s face or a childhood phone number, the memory of a field is stamped in Obinna Nwobodo ’s brain. Ask him to describe it, and he’ll paint you a picture with his words.

“This pitch is very big, part of it is good grass, but at the center is so rough. Like, if you fell down there, you’re surely going to have a lot of scratches. So most guys, we get injured, we kill our legs – and we're not even using soccer shoes, we’re playing with bare feet.”

“It’s really not a good pitch,” recalled the FC Cincinnati midfielder to MLSsoccer.com with a rueful smile at FCC’s preseason base in Clearwater, Florida last month. “Sometimes it’s not even a soccer ball, just something round – any round object that is safe, that is not so strong that it can injure you, we already started kicking it and trying to form teams, like three against three. … Sometimes we are lucky to actually get a soccer ball, sometimes no.

“My dad was a police officer,” the 26-year-old continued. “So we lived in the barracks. So there we have the pitch at the center of this barracks. The houses was around the pitch. So coming in from anywhere, you walk past the pitch. You're going out, you’re walking past it. It’s always there. At night, in the morning, every time, it’s always there.”

“Anytime you hear this noise, there's no time to go and find shoes – just step out and then we start playing,” he said with a laugh. “So that's how I can remember this field, this pitch. It’s still there, by the police barracks. It’s always there.

Even if you had access to the right footwear, Nwobodo explains, the eagerness to play – and demand for a place on the hard-packed dirt – was such that a snippet of the sights and sounds of a pickup game often sent him and his fellow children racing out there without them.

“From my home, I open the window, I always see first if anyone is playing,” said the defensive midfielder who’s had such a transformative effect on FCC since his arrival last year. “If the kids are out, I always see them, and I will never be comfortable sitting down. Any time I hear the sound of these guys playing, I always try to find a way. Or maybe I'm doing something, like the house chores or stuff, always go quick, and try to get permission to go, so I'm always either the first or the second in this pitch."

Obinna did his part around the house and paid keen attention to his schoolwork. But that pitch was always close at hand, exerting a magnetic pull.

Their father’s law enforcement career provided some respite from that for Obinna and his five brothers and sisters. Yet the stability eroded when Innocent Nwobodo took ill and passed away early in Obinna’s childhood, even with policies allowing widows and survivors to remain in police housing. Keeping the family on course was a massive, endless undertaking for his mother, Teresa, and his older siblings entered the workforce early to help make ends meet.

In the southeastern Nigerian city of Enugu, where Nwobodo grew up, soccer is everything: recreation, relief, passion, obsession, and for the blessed few who shine brightly enough to make a career of it, a rescue from the struggles of a life where poverty is always lurking around the corner for all but the elite.

“I didn't go, because I needed to finish my school, my high school. My mom, she wouldn't want anything to stop me from finishing these classes.”

“I started seeing that, OK, now I can actually be a professional player if I continue,” said Nwobodo. “It's just coming to my head that, hey, I have an opportunity if I keep going. So from then I was picked also to go to Nigeria Under-17, Under-16 national team.

So Obinna stayed on that barracks pitch. Even when the youth national teams came calling as he moved through adolescence, education took priority.

“I was very, very young when my dad died … that's why she always tried to protect me, to find a way to make sure that she did her own part.”

“My mom didn't allow me to go, as I was very young,” Obinna explained. “I was playing with the older ones, so once it has to do with travel, I don't travel. … The older footballers come to ask her, to say she should leave me to go, but she's not comfortable. She said that [because] I'm playing with them doesn't mean I'm the same age with them, so she wouldn't trust them when we travel. She wouldn't be able to see what's going on. So it was a little bit difficult.

That’s in large part because Teresa was fiercely protective of her second-youngest child when his abilities began to draw attention, first in the form of invitations to represent his school, and later Enugu State, in regional competition.

This was the spot where his future as a footballer was formed. He spent precious little time on other fields across Nigeria as a youth, considering he would later be selected for the Under-20 national team to represent his country at the 2015 African U-20 Championship.

Cincy take notice

Years later, Cincy general manager Chris Albright got a glimpse of that diligence in the face of keen adversity when he and head coach Pat Noonan were recruiting Nwobodo to join their rebuilding project at a club that had just begun its life in MLS with three straight wooden-spoon seasons.

“We go through the whole sales pitch, and Pat's talking about style of play, and I'm talking about the club and the opportunity and our infrastructure and ownership. We throw all this stuff at him,” Albright told MLSsoccer.com, “and I was like, do you have any questions?

“And he's like, ‘Yeah, I have one.’ OK? He said, ‘I often like to do training on my own outside of normal practices, and would you guys be able to provide me the gear for when I want to do training on my own?’ So there you go, right? It speaks to the humble beginnings. And I'm trying to explain to him, Obi, you're going to be a Designated Player. One, you can probably afford the gear, but we'll make sure you'll be well taken care of when you want to train on your own.”

As it happened, both Obinna’s life and his mother’s permission pivoted on a single game: When his youth team played a preseason friendly vs. professional club Enugu Rangers, and the youngster turned in a man-of-the-match performance.

“After this game, they said they're not going to let me go back,” said Nwobodo. “They signed me.”

He’d made sure to complete his JS5 final exam a year ahead of schedule, so mom didn’t have to sweat school like before. In a matter of months he became the engine for a Rangers side that won the club’s first Nigeria Premier League title in three decades, qualifying for the CAF Champions League and drawing eyes further afield to his vision, tenacity and relentless work rate. A move abroad to Hungarian club Újpest soon followed, and later to Turkish side Göztepe SK. That’s where Nwobodo moved onto Cincinnati’s radar.

Kyle McCarthy, FCC’s director of strategic soccer planning, built a data profile on Nwobodo that showed him to be a ball-winner extraordinaire, a tireless terrier whose underlying numbers were “off the charts,” reminiscent of José “El Brujo” Martínez, the No. 6 he and Albright had found in Venezuela while working together at Philadelphia Union. And the eye test showed Albright that Nwobodo was rich in what he calls “the care factor,” too.