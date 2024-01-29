Messi, Suárez score as Inter Miami drop preseason friendly to Al Hilal

The clash at Kingdom Arena preceded Thursday's highly-anticipated friendly between Inter Miami and Al Nassr (1 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), which will be the fourth of Inter Miami's seven tune-ups ahead of a Feb. 21 season opener vs. Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Inter Miami thought they earned a comeback result after Luis Suárez (34'), Lionel Messi (54') and David Ruíz (55') all got on the scoresheet. Suárez's goal, awarded after Video Review, was IMCF's first of the preseason before Messi deposited a penalty kick and Ruíz laced home a right-footed shot.