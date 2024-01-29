Matchday

Messi, Suárez score as Inter Miami drop preseason friendly to Al Hilal

Miami vs. Al Hilal - recap photo
Jonathan Sigal

Inter Miami CF continued preseason preparations Monday at the Riyadh Season Cup, dropping a 4-3 decision to Saudi Pro League leaders Al Hilal.

The clash at Kingdom Arena preceded Thursday's highly-anticipated friendly between Inter Miami and Al Nassr (1 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), which will be the fourth of Inter Miami's seven tune-ups ahead of a Feb. 21 season opener vs. Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Inter Miami thought they earned a comeback result after Luis Suárez (34'), Lionel Messi (54') and David Ruíz (55') all got on the scoresheet. Suárez's goal, awarded after Video Review, was IMCF's first of the preseason before Messi deposited a penalty kick and Ruíz laced home a right-footed shot.

But Inter Miami's work-in-progress defense struggled to contain Al Hilal, allowing quickfire first-half goals to Aleksandar Mitrović (10') and Abdullah Al-Hamdan (13') before Michael (44') padded the scoreline. Eventually, the game-winner arrived from Malcom (88') via an open header.

Goals

  • 10' - HIL - Aleksandar Mitrović | WATCH
  • 13' - HIL - Abdullah Al-Hamdan | WATCH
  • 34' - MIA - Luis Suárez | WATCH
  • 44' - HIL - Michael | WATCH
  • 54' - MIA - Lionel Messi (PK) | WATCH
  • 55' - MIA - David Ruíz | WATCH
  • 88' - HIL - Malcom | WATCH

Lineups

  • HIL: Hbib Alwotayan - Renan Lodi, Khalifah Al-Dawsari, Mohammed Jahfali, Yasser Alshahrani - Sergej Milinković-Savić, Ruben Neves - Michael, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Malcom - Aleksandar Mitrović
  • MIA: Drake Callender - Jordi Alba, Noah Allen, Sergii Kryvtsov (Chris McVey 73'), Tomás Avilés, DeAndre Yedlin - David Ruíz (Gregore 76'), Sergio Busquets, Julian Gressel - Lionel Messi (Robert Taylor 88'), Luis Suárez (Leonardo Campana 76')

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Inter Miami remain in search of their first 2024 preseason win after previously drawing El Salvador (0-0) and losing to FC Dallas (2-1). Through that prism, there's space for Tata Martino’s side to grow and meet their sky-high expectations for the campaign ahead. Then again, preseason friendlies are more about getting tactics and lineups right rather than the final score.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It wasn’t a game-winner, but getting Lionel Messi (and Luis Suárez just before him) off the mark in 2024 is a welcomed sight for IMCF fans.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: With a goal and an assist, Al Hilal attacker Abdullah Al-Hamdan left his mark.

Next Up

  • MIA: Feb. 1 vs. Al Nassr | 1 pm ET (MLS Season Pass)
  • HIL: Feb. 8 vs. Al Nassr | 1 pm ET
Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Matchday Messi Joins Inter Miami Inter Miami CF

