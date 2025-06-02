Inter Miami: Lionel Messi named Player of the Matchday

Lionel Messi 's latest GOAT-worthy performance has earned the Inter Miami CF superstar forward MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 17.

The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP is one of only three players in league history to score twice and log three assists in a single match.

The legendary Argentine No. 10 became just the second player in MLS history, along with Diego Rossi , to record multiple games with at least five goal contributions, following his 1g/5a effort in last season's 6-2 rout of the New York Red Bulls .

Messi made it back-to-back Player of the Matchday awards thanks to a 2g/3a display that powered the Herons to a commanding 5-1 home win over the Columbus Crew .

Messi is the first back-to-back Player of the Matchday winner this season and the second two-time recipient of 2025, along with Philadelphia Union striker Tai Baribo. This latest recognition marks his eighth award overall.

Up next for Messi and Miami is the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup, which the Herons will kick off on June 14 in the competition's opening match against Egyptian side Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium (8 pm ET | DAZN.com).