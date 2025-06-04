MVP Power Rankings: Inter Miami's Lionel Messi surges into lead

Another month of the MLS season is in the books, another update for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP Power Rankings.

At the halfway point, there’s plenty of shuffling. Only one player remains in my top five from April !

Six goals in May and leading the league with 13 overall… Baribo remains red-hot for the Union. He’s on track for 25+ goals, which would be the most by a Golden Boot presented by Audi winner since Carlos Vela’s incredible 34 in 2019!

Baribo is clinical in front of goal and a huge reason why Philadelphia lead the Supporters’ Shield race halfway through the season. He doesn’t necessarily score the flashiest goals, but shows up in the right place at the right time over and over again.