MVP Power Rankings: Inter Miami's Lionel Messi surges into lead

Another month of the MLS season is in the books, another update for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP Power Rankings.
At the halfway point, there’s plenty of shuffling. Only one player remains in my top five from April!
Six goals in May and leading the league with 13 overall… Baribo remains red-hot for the Union. He’s on track for 25+ goals, which would be the most by a Golden Boot presented by Audi winner since Carlos Vela’s incredible 34 in 2019!
Baribo is clinical in front of goal and a huge reason why Philadelphia lead the Supporters’ Shield race halfway through the season. He doesn’t necessarily score the flashiest goals, but shows up in the right place at the right time over and over again.
Quick note: We last saw a Golden Boot-MVP double-winner in 2022 with Hany Mukhtar at Nashville SC. Maybe Baribo can change that this season?
Speaking of Mukhtar… he’s heating up for one of the league’s most in-form teams. He’s up to seven goals and six assists, putting him well on pace to bounce back from last year’s “down” campaign.
So much of Nashville’s success centers around how Mukhtar and Sam Surridge link up in the final third. B.J. Callaghan deserves a ton of credit for getting them on the same page after some missteps.
Mukhtar has another level or two to reach, which should scare opponents when thinking about their trophy chances this season.
Dreyer might be the midseason favorite for Newcomer of the Year. Could he also take home an MVP award? I’m certainly not counting him out.
San Diego’s Danish winger was incredible throughout May, posting eight goal contributions (3g/5a) as his team stayed hot on Vancouver’s tail for first place in the Western Conference.
As much attention as Chucky Lozano gets, Dreyer is just as crucial for SDFC’s success. What a signing by the expansion team.
Evander is the only holdover from my MVP Power Rankings last month. That’s how highly I rate him, even as Cincy navigate a lull in form.
The Brazilian midfielder remains a magician on the ball, dictating the attack by speeding the game up or slowing it down. Long-range shots, decisive through-balls, dribbling out of traffic… he does it all.
Also, I keep thinking about how Evander’s not even at his peak yet. As he and Kévin Denkey keep forming a connection on the field, they’ll carry this team far.
How quickly things can change. I didn’t even have Messi in my top-five MVP rankings last month… and now he’s leading the way!
Messi has hit his stride with Miami, finishing May with an incredible seven goals and four assists. He now leads the league with 16 goal contributions, helping stop the Herons’ slide down the table.
I’m still not sure if Miami can repeat as Supporters’ Shield winners. But another MVP award for Messi? Right now, he’s leading the race.