Lionel Messi wins Ballon d'Or 2023: Inter Miami star beats Haaland, Mbappé

Lionel Messi , for a world-record eighth time in his transcendent career, has won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

Messi is the first active Ballon d'Or winner from Major League Soccer, with his latest recognition accounting for performances in the 2022–23 season. His closest competitor in the Ballon d'Or annals is Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won five times.

Inter Miami CF 's superstar forward, as announced at Monday's ceremony in Paris, beat out fellow finalists Erling Haaland (2nd), Kylian Mbappé (3rd) and Kevin De Bruyne (4th) for the 2023 version of the annual prize that's granted by France Football.

Messi: A class of his own

Messi, who joined Inter Miami in mid-July, led his native Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar. He earned the tournament's Golden Ball after tallying 7g/3a, beating Mbappé and France in a legendary final.

Before coming to MLS, Messi wrapped two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain by winning the 2022-23 Ligue 1 title and 2022 Trophée des Champions. He led France's top flight in assists (16) last year, plus scored 16 goals.

Upon signing with Inter Miami as a free agent, Messi brought a global spotlight to MLS and forever changed soccer in North America. He led the Herons to the 2023 Leagues Cup title in mid-August for the club's first-ever trophy and his world-record 44th for club and country.

In 2024, Messi and IMCF are expected to compete for silverware on numerous fronts and have qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup. He is joined in South Florida by ex-FC Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Messi: Ballon d'Or history

Six of Messi's eight Ballon d'Or awards came while competing for Barça, the Spanish club where he rose to GOAT status.

Winner (8): 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023

: 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 Third Place (1): 2007