Lionel Messi: Inter Miami bring "complete performance" in rivalry rout

"We were lucky to get the first goal, and that changed the whole game. After that we found spaces, we were able to play with more ease and it turned into a different type of game than we were expecting."

"It was a complete performance because we played a great game. We knew we had to come out with a lot of intensity today because Orlando demand it – a lot of bodies crashing, waiting in the back for the counter," Messi said in Spanish during a post-match interview with Portland Timbers icon and MLS Season Pass analyst Diego Valeri.

Suárez opened his MLS account with a stunning brace , adding a pair of assists as well for good measure. Meanwhile, Messi bagged a brace of his own as the Herons put together their best showing in the 2024 season's early days.

Both FC Barcelona legends were at their vintage best, helping IMCF improve to 2W-0L-1D (seven points) through Matchday 3 while taking sole possession of the Eastern Conference.

"It’s like that. When you least expect it, he wins the game for you with the goals and the assists. We’re doing well, we’re enjoying, we’re growing. Today it was important to get the win, to stay on this path of growth. And honestly, it makes us stronger for everything that is yet to come."

"I’m really happy for him for scoring. Still, we weren’t worried at all," Messi said of Suárez's start to life in Miami. "I think Luis, what he’s capable of doing, everybody knows [what he can do].

The opener came from Suárez in the 4th minute, a classy first-time finish off a low cross from Julian Gressel . It was pure Suárez, one of the greatest strikers of his generation whose offseason arrival from Brazilian side Grêmio wasn't without scrutiny due to the Uruguayan's reported knee problems.

Long view

In the short term, the Herons will make their Concacaf Champions Cup debut Thursday night at Nashville SC (9 pm ET), before returning to MLS action on March 10 against CF Montréal (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Messi, rekindling his next-level connection with Suárez and fellow former Barça mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, thinks Miami can add to their trophy case this season after lifting the 2023 Leagues Cup crown.

"We’re aware of the team we’ve put together to try to fight for MLS [Cup]," the Argentine No. 10 said. "We know it’s a long road and this is just starting, but the reality is that we’re well aware that we have a group that can fight and we’re going to go for it."

Still, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner knows he and the Big Four can't shoulder the burden alone, in a possible nod to new midfield signing Federico Redondo. They're also expected to get injured homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (sports hernia) back from injury.