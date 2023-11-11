Lionel Messi vows Inter Miami will "keep on winning titles"

Messi, who joined the Herons in July after leaving France's Paris Saint-Germain, was quickly joined in MLS by Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba . That ex-FC Barcelona trio may increase to four next year, with Luis Suárez widely reported to be joining their project.

"Like I said in the beginning, I had no doubts we were going to have fun, we were going to enjoy," Messi said. "And today I have no doubts, just like in the beginning, that next year will be much better. We’re going to keep on having fun, keep on winning titles. And hopefully you join us like you did all these months I’ve been here because we really need your support. It was amazing having you close.