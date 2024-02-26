Inter Miami saved by "genius" of vintage Lionel Messi & Jordi Alba combo

The Gs looked like a team reborn in their 2024 season opener on Sunday night, showing collective tenacity and intelligence as they stifled Lionel Messi & Co. for long periods before a vibrant, record-breaking crowd at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Riqui Puig was his best self, effervescently dynamic and influential with both his distribution and his work rate. LA’s pricey new signings Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec and Miki Yamane were bright and aggressive. Messi was being shadowed, and clearly annoyed, by the tenacious Edwin Cerrillo, as the Herons looked every bit like a veteran team that had played in midweek, then jetted across the continent to play the identical starting XI again four days later.

The expected-goals tally would finish at a jaw-dropping 3.9 for LA, compared to 0.9 for IMCF. All the Galaxy needed was a goal to reward themselves for their efforts. The otherwise outstanding Puig failed to beat Drake Callender with a first-half penalty kick and saw Miami’s goalkeeper deflect another Puig drive onto the woodwork, the highlight of his eight saves on the night.

Puig’s penalty was the most glaring of several spurned scoring chances throughout the match. Yet those errors seemed to be compensated for when Puig orchestrated a sweeping counterattack capped by Mark Delgado’s squaring pass to Dejan Joveljic for a simple tap-in in the 75th minute.

“It's true that they dominated the first half, especially with the period in which Riqui Puig had the most amount of time with the ball and made the team play very well,” acknowledged Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino afterwards. “They recently got their last two DPs and because of that, the team looks completely different. Because they have a great No. 9 and also two dangerous wingers, and also they're very solid defensively.