Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi named MLS Player of the Month

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi has been voted MLS Player of the Month for May 2025.
The iconic No. 10 was at his peak throughout the month, racking up a league-leading 7g/4a to help spark Inter Miami's resurgent form. After enduring a six-match winless stretch across all competitions, the Herons went undefeated in their final three matches of May, aided by two separate Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Messi.
This is Messi's third MLS Player of the Month award since joining MLS in July 2023, having previously won in April 2024 and October 2024.
Messi logged 2g/1a during Inter Miami's 4-2 win over CF Montréal on Matchday 16, making him the first player in club history to reach 50 regular-season goal contributions.
He then erupted for 2g/3a on Matchday 17, playing a part in every goal as Inter Miami soared to a statement 5-1 victory against fellow Eastern Conference contender Columbus Crew. The dynamic effort made Messi just the third player in MLS history to register two goals and get three assists in a single game.
Messi's uptick in form arrives as Inter Miami prepare to commence their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign, starting June 14 with a matchup against Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida. They'll also face Portuguese side Porto and Brazilian outfit Palmeiras as part of the tournament's group stage.
MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.