Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. Orlando City

Who gets bragging rights before the Eastern Conference foes clash again on May 15 at Inter&Co Stadium?

This Matchday 3 contest will be Messi’s second taste of the heated rivalry. In 2023, Inter Miami beat Orlando 3-1 en route to their Leagues Cup title . They also drew 1-1 late in the regular season, but Messi didn’t feature due to injury.

After he's officially signed from Argentinos Juniors, new midfielder Federico Redondo could debut. Center back Nicolás Freire , who's on loan from Pumas (Liga MX), also could see his first minutes.

Though undefeated so far, head coach Tata Martino's side has been susceptible to counter-attacks and shown wayward passing. But Messi can paper over those cracks, conjuring up high-value chances and making the difficult seem routine.

Messi is coming off a Team of the Matchday-caliber week, helping Inter Miami open their 2024 campaign with a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake and a 1-1 draw at LA Galaxy . He officially had 1g/1a and directly impacted all three goals – highlighted by a 92nd-minute equalizer at LA.

Good news, Orlando fans: DP striker Luis Muriel has received his work visa and is eligible for selection. In fact, the Colombian international and former Atalanta standout debuted midweek in Concacaf Champions Cup, playing 79 minutes as the Lions booked a Round-of-16 rematch vs. Tigres (Liga MX).

That CCC victory, a 3-1 result over Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, also saw Nicolás Lodeiro score his first goal for the club. The Seattle Sounders FC legend will hope that form continues against Luis Suárez, his longtime friend and fellow Uruguay international who joined Inter Miami this winter after starring for Grêmio (Brazil).