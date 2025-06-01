Lionel Messi & Inter Miami reach another level ahead of Club World Cup

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF are heating up. And right on cue.

Messi became just the second player in league history to record at least five goal contributions twice in a regular-season match, equalling the Crew's Diego Rossi, who accomplished the feat with LAFC .

The legendary Argentine No. 10 put in a 2g/3a performance on Saturday night, rivaling his remarkable 1g/5a output from a 6-2 win over the New York Red Bulls last year to enter the MLS record books.

In their final match before next month's FIFA Club World Cup , Messi and the Herons delivered a dominant 5-1 home rout of the Columbus Crew .

"... That's the admiration: seeing someone else do what you can't do. You want to, but you can't."

"Clearly, he's the best player in history to play this sport," head coach Javier Mascherano told reporters of Messi, who has 5g/4a during this three-game stretch. "And we have to understand that when he's not excelling too much, it's because some of us are failing. That's the reality."

In addition to his brace, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP played helper on goals from Tadeo Allende , Luis Suárez and Fafà Picault to extend Miami's unbeaten run to three straight games (2W-0L-1D).

Back to basics

Messi and Miami's improved run of form comes after a rough stretch in which the Herons managed just one win in eight games across all competitions since their previous showdown against the Crew: a 1-0 victory on April 19 at Cleveland’s Huntington Bank Field.

“Of course winning like this, in this manner, does give us confidence,” said Mascherano. “It shows us that if we are brave, if we remain calm, if we have the desire to compete, we can match up toe-to-toe with anyone – especially in MLS."

As for the Club World Cup, which Miami will officially kick off against Egyptian side Al Ahly on June 14 in the tournament's opening match, the Argentine manager was far more cautious.