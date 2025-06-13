FIFA Club World Cup: Top 10 players to watch

A full list of all the high-profile names would be longer, but these are 10 of the most exciting names to watch, half of whom are FIFA World Cup champions:

The expanded, 32-team tournament presents fans with a rare chance to witness some of their favorite global superstars live in the flesh.

Several of the world's biggest clubs have made the journey to the United States for the largest 2025 FIFA Club World Cup ever.

Dembélé's dominance was a driving force in PSG winning a historic treble, which saw them win Ligue 1 and Coupe de France titles in addition to their first-ever UCL triumph.

Dembélé's dynamism has led to impressive campaigns across stints with Rennes, Borussia Dortmund, and FC Barcelona. But none stack up to the astonishing 33g/15a Dembélé recorded in 49 matches across all competitions this season for Paris Saint-Germain, culminating with a two-assist performance in his side's resounding victory in the UEFA Champions League final.

Considered by many to be the 2025 Ballon d'Or frontrunner, the 28-year-old French international is one of the best players in the world – and in the form of his life.

The 26-year-old already has a trophy cabinet packed with 20 pieces of silverware – including a World Cup with France in 2018 – but will be making his Club World Cup debut this summer. Mbappé is the only player on this list to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final

Perennially in the discussion as the best player in the world, Mbappé raced to the LaLiga Pichichi (Golden Boot) with 31 goals in 34 games during his first season with Los Blancos.

After completing his long-awaited move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid last summer, Mbappé has lived up to lofty expectations.

Kylian Mbappé is the highest scoring player in 2025 to feature at the Club World Cup 💥🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/I50NYhuDuk

He has a particular affinity for the UEFA Champions League, however, where he scored eight goals in nine matches. Surely the former UEFA Men's Player of the Year would love to translate that to CWC action and follow in the footsteps of reigning Ballon d'Or holder Rodri by leading Manchester City to a second consecutive CWC title as the tournament's Golden Ball winner.

In what could be considered a down year for the 2023 European Golden Boot winner, Haaland still finished third in the English Premier League's top scorer race this season with 22 goals in 31 matches.

Billed as the next great striker of his generation, this Norwegian viking had a meteoric ascent to the top of club football, making headlines and stacking silverware.

Regardless of team success, Kane has been a consistent world-class goalscorer throughout his career. He proved that once again by claiming his second Bundesliga Golden Boot award in as many seasons to add to his synonymous awards in Europe, the English Premier League (3x), European Championship, and World Cup.

The longtime Tottenham Hotspur striker finally lifted the first of his career in his second season with Bayern Munich as the club recaptured the Bundesliga Meisterschale.

He kept it up with another 15g/9a in 37 PL matches this season while leading Chelsea to the UEFA Conference League title, leaving everyone wondering what this talented 23-year-old might have in store next.

Instantly, he became a global phenomenon in world football, producing 22g/11a in 33 league matches for the Blues. Unsurprisingly, Palmer cruised to the PFA Young Player of the Year Award as a result.

After being unable to carve out a significant enough role in Pep Guardiola's first team, the Manchester City academy graduate made a career-defining move to fellow English Premier League club Chelsea.

Off the pitch, he's a calm English bloke. On it, he's one of the most devastating young stars in the world.

Now in his second season with Al-Hilal, the 30-year-old will get to put his talents on display for the entire globe to see in his Club World Cup debut alongside fellow Serbian international star Aleksandar Mitrović.

For nearly a decade, he orchestrated the attack for Lazio in Italy's Serie A, leading them to three cup trophies. Yet in Europe, Lazio only qualified for the UEFA Champions League once during his tenure.

Milinković-Savić has turned his lucrative move to Al-Hilal into a career rebirth. MLS supporters can likely relate.

Giorgian De Arrascaeta

Midfielder - Flamengo

Contrary to popular belief, you don't need to play in Europe to be one of the top players in the world. In fact, De Arrascaeta is probably the greatest contemporary Uruguayan player to never play on the old continent.

Whether we're talking his game-winning brace to beat Ghana at the 2022 World Cup or assisting Uruguay's third-place run at the 2024 Copa América, the 31-year-old consistently delivers for his country.

It's no different at the club level, where the Uruguayan orchestrator has used Brazil's top flight as his playground for the past decade. Since moving to Uruguay's northern neighbor from boyhood club Defensor SC, De Arrascaeta has made over 500 appearances for Cruziero and Flamengo, producing a jaw-dropping 134 goals and 123 assists.