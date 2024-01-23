Inter Miami denied by FC Dallas in preseason friendly

Leg two of Inter Miami CF's preseason tour has ended in defeat after Jesús Ferreira's early strike earned FC Dallas a 1-0 win Monday evening at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.
Ferreira's far-post finish (3') followed a through ball from fellow US men's national team forward Paul Arriola, leaving Inter Miami seeking an equalizer.
Those efforts nearly paid off as superstar forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez rekindle their partnership from FC Barcelona glory days, but FC Dallas' goalkeepers were repeatedly equal to the task.
Messi had a trio of near-goals – including an inswinging corner kick (8'), a counter-attack (12') and a volley from distance (55') – before he, Suárez and Sergio Busquets were subbed out in the 64th minute.
Inter Miami, coupled with a 0-0 draw at El Salvador last Friday, remain seeking their first preseason goal. That breakthrough could arrive as the Herons jet to the Middle East to face Saudi Pro League teams Al Hilal (Jan. 29) and Al Nassr (Feb. 1) as part of the Riyadh Season Cup – two matches that are streamed on MLS Season Pass.
Goals
- 3' - DAL - Jesús Ferreira | WATCH
Starting lineups
- MIA: Drake Callender - Jordi Alba, Noah Allen, Sergii Kryvtsov, Tomás Avilés, DeAndre Yedlin - David Ruíz, Sergio Busquets, Julian Gressel - Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez
- DAL: Maarten Paes - Sam Junqua, Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha - Dante Sealy, Liam Fraser, Asier Illarramendi, Herbert Endeley - Jesús Ferreira, Eugene Ansah - Paul Arriola
Next Up
- MIA: Jan. 29 at Al Hilal | 1 pm ET (MLS Season Pass)
- DAL: Jan. 28 vs. New Mexico United | 2 pm ET, closed-door friendly