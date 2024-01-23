Matchday

Inter Miami denied by FC Dallas in preseason friendly

24MLS_MIA_Preseason_DALvMIA_1
MLSsoccer staff

Leg two of Inter Miami CF's preseason tour has ended in defeat after Jesús Ferreira's early strike earned FC Dallas a 1-0 win Monday evening at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

Ferreira's far-post finish (3') followed a through ball from fellow US men's national team forward Paul Arriola, leaving Inter Miami seeking an equalizer.

Those efforts nearly paid off as superstar forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez rekindle their partnership from FC Barcelona glory days, but FC Dallas' goalkeepers were repeatedly equal to the task.

Messi had a trio of near-goals – including an inswinging corner kick (8'), a counter-attack (12') and a volley from distance (55') – before he, Suárez and Sergio Busquets were subbed out in the 64th minute.

Inter Miami, coupled with a 0-0 draw at El Salvador last Friday, remain seeking their first preseason goal. That breakthrough could arrive as the Herons jet to the Middle East to face Saudi Pro League teams Al Hilal (Jan. 29) and Al Nassr (Feb. 1) as part of the Riyadh Season Cup – two matches that are streamed on MLS Season Pass.

Goals

  • 3' - DAL - Jesús Ferreira | WATCH

Starting lineups

  • MIA: Drake Callender - Jordi Alba, Noah Allen, Sergii Kryvtsov, Tomás Avilés, DeAndre Yedlin - David Ruíz, Sergio Busquets, Julian Gressel - Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez
  • DAL: Maarten Paes - Sam Junqua, Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha - Dante Sealy, Liam Fraser, Asier Illarramendi, Herbert Endeley - Jesús Ferreira, Eugene Ansah - Paul Arriola

Next Up

  • MIA: Jan. 29 at Al Hilal | 1 pm ET (MLS Season Pass)
  • DAL: Jan. 28 vs. New Mexico United | 2 pm ET, closed-door friendly
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday Messi Joins Inter Miami Inter Miami CF FC Dallas

Related Stories

MVP repeat? Luciano Acosta sets target for FC Cincinnati in 2024
Transfer season: 10 MLS clubs with the most work to complete
MLS preseason 2024: Philadelphia Union drop friendly to Flamengo

Become a Messi Insider: Sign up to receive insider news, early access to Messi promotions and more.

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.
More News
More News
Lionel Messi! Inter Miami star wins 2023 The Best FIFA Men's Player award

Lionel Messi! Inter Miami star wins 2023 The Best FIFA Men's Player award
Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2024

Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2024
Messi Mania! Top 10 moments of 2023 with Inter Miami

Messi Mania! Top 10 moments of 2023 with Inter Miami
Inter Miami 2024 schedule: Which MLS cities will Lionel Messi visit?

Inter Miami 2024 schedule: Which MLS cities will Lionel Messi visit?
Lionel Messi: Inter Miami 2024 MLS preseason schedule, matches

Lionel Messi: Inter Miami 2024 MLS preseason schedule, matches
Messi comes full circle: Inter Miami to face Newell's Old Boys in preseason friendly

Messi comes full circle: Inter Miami to face Newell's Old Boys in preseason friendly
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. El Salvador | January 19, 2024
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. El Salvador | January 19, 2024
WATCH: Lionel Messi presents Ballon d’Or trophy to Inter Miami fans
3:38

WATCH: Lionel Messi presents Ballon d’Or trophy to Inter Miami fans
WATCH: Lionel Messi's top Inter Miami moments in 2023
0:57

WATCH: Lionel Messi's top Inter Miami moments in 2023
La Tribuna: How Messi is transforming 'La Familia' in Miami
6:25

La Tribuna: How Messi is transforming 'La Familia' in Miami
More Video

The Messi Insider: Get the best Messi coverage straight to your inbox.

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.