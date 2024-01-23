Inter Miami denied by FC Dallas in preseason friendly

Leg two of Inter Miami CF 's preseason tour has ended in defeat after Jesús Ferreira 's early strike earned FC Dallas a 1-0 win Monday evening at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

Ferreira's far-post finish (3') followed a through ball from fellow US men's national team forward Paul Arriola, leaving Inter Miami seeking an equalizer.

Those efforts nearly paid off as superstar forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez rekindle their partnership from FC Barcelona glory days, but FC Dallas' goalkeepers were repeatedly equal to the task.

Messi had a trio of near-goals – including an inswinging corner kick (8'), a counter-attack (12') and a volley from distance (55') – before he, Suárez and Sergio Busquets were subbed out in the 64th minute.