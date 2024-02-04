Inter Miami win vs. Hong Kong Team without Messi, Suárez

Inter Miami CF earned the first victory of their global preseason tour Sunday at Hong Kong Stadium, racing to a 4-1 win over the Hong Kong Team as Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez watched on due to injury concerns.

Addressing the media postgame, head coach Tata Martino said Messi was dealing with adductor inflammation and Suárez had knee inflammation. Looking ahead to Inter Miami's regular-season opener on Feb. 21 vs. Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), they opted not to risk the superstar forwards.

"We understand the fans’ disappointment in the absence of Messi and Suarez, and we apologize for that, but this was a decision made with our medical staff," Martino said post-game after a sold-out crowd of 40,000 flocked to see the Herons.

"If there was a way they could have played even a little while we would have done it, but there was too much risk involved."

Yet Inter Miami found a clinical touch in the final third, pouring four goals past the collection of Hong Kong league standouts. Robert Taylor (40'), Lawson Sunderland (50'), Leonardo Campana (56') and Ryan Sailor (85') all scored.

Another development: Inter Miami switched from their five-man backline to a 4-3-3 formation, a decision Martino acknowledged helped his players seem "more comfortable." And they largely competed without Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, though the other half of Inter Miami's Big Four entered as 62nd-minute substitutes.