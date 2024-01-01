Inter Miami Preseason Tour 2024

1/19 - Inter Miami CF vs El Salvador
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF begin their seven-game, globetrotting preseason tour with a Friday, Jan. 19 friendly against the El Salvador national team.
Inter Miami's second preseason tune-up arrives Monday, Jan. 22 vs. FC Dallas at the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium in an all-MLS friendly.
At the end of the month, Messi, Suárez, Busquets, Alba and the rest of the squad jet to Saudi Arabia to take on Al Hilal SFC Monday, Jan. 29.
Two of the game's greatest-ever players will take the stage when Messi and Inter Miami meet Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr FC as part of the Riyadh Season Cup on Thursday, Feb 1.
