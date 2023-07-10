LA Galaxy have life, Nashville need a big move & more from Matchday 24

Matchday 24, a case study in the value of MLS 360 and the whiparound show!
- 43 goals scored across 14 matches (3.07 average)
- 5 red cards to players
- Just one of the Eastern Conference's top nine teams won
Onwards, for some of the biggest quotables and takeaways following Saturday's 14-game slate.
Charlotte FC fans probably aren't too surprised to learn their club, during the 2023 season, leads MLS in points dropped from a winning position (17). It happened again in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Cincy, unable to hold onto the two-goal lead that Karol Swiderski established with a pair of acrobatic first-half finishes.
It's now five straight draws for Charlotte, who are part of that Eastern Conference logjam on 26 points. And there's definitely some tensions building among the fanbase, with head coach Christian Lattanzio lamenting postgame how CLTFC fell "into that trap again" and must overcome "the fear of losing." Context also matters, according to the Italian manager.
"I think the frustration is that this is the second year we are in the league," Lattanzio expanded postgame. "We are in a difficult moment in this club and I think that we are heading in the right direction in the sense that we play toe-to-toe against everybody. I am the first one to be frustrated when I'm in front and want to win, but at the same time, we don't get embarrassed on a weekly basis. We play against the team that is top of the MLS, we are two-nil up. We are all disappointed here like we lost five-nil at home and we drew."
Cincy, who now have new DP forward Aaron Boupendza in market, pulled out another comeback result while missing several key players. Though winless in three straight games, they're eight points clear in the Supporters' Shield race and will take a road point in whatever manner it arrives. They'll be more than okay in the long run.
The Orange & Blue's difference-makers were two of their three All-Stars, with midfielder Luciano Acosta notching 1g/1a and left back Álvaro Barreal drawing a PK and scoring the equalizer. Then, with center back Ian Murphy shown red with 15 minutes to play, the visitors locked it down.
"I think we know that the character of this group is pretty strong," said Cincy head coach Pat Noonan postgame. "I've said that over and over. And that's why we speak about this game in this fashion with us getting a point, it's just how these guys are capable of responding when things aren't going their way.
"The last two weeks, we've found ourselves in different positions in the game, in terms of trailing, needing to find our way back into games, losing rhythm, and not always looking like ourselves. But the fight's always there. And when the fight's always there, and you have a group as talented as this, when you get it right, it'll look like it did for the stretch that put us in this position to begin the year."
Justin Haak's first-ever MLS goal was a beauty, a true highlight-reel moment for the NYCFC homegrown. Crew midfielder Sean Zawadzki scored another goal in second-half stoppage time, and goalkeeper Patrick Schulte was lights-out good. Both Eastern Conference clubs are now eight games unbeaten, with NYCFC leaving Lower.com Field at 1W-0L-7D and Columbus now 5W-0L-3D.
But what everyone's talking about, especially in the gold part of Ohio, is the refereeing. There were 11 yellow cards and three red cards handed out, with Crew striker Cucho Hernández and head coach Wilfried Nancy among those sent off.
Nancy was borderline despondent during his postgame press conference.
"I can talk and talk and talk a lot about what happened tonight because for me, this is the first red card," said Nancy. "The league and all the referees, they know me and that I respect their job. I know that this is not easy to do this job, but the fact that I lost my mind is because it was…. Wow, I have no words. I have no words in terms of miscommunication, mistakes in terms of the calls.
"We could have scored, but many, many mistakes. I don't know what they are going to do. I prefer to talk about my team. I prefer to talk about that because, for me, this is the most important because I trust the league. I know that the league is going to watch the game, review the game and they are going to see what happened."
NYCFC had fewer gripes about the officiating from Sergii Boiko and his crew, though head coach Nick Cushing told a familiar story postgame. There are rumors about NYCFC targeting a No. 9 in the Secondary Transfer Window, and I'll just say they badly need one.
"We have had 20 goal chances in two games, scored two goals, and got two points," said Cushing postgame. "We should have nine points this week, so I am super frustrated. We can say it was a good performance from the goalkeeper, but we have enough quality on the field to kill the game off. I am frustrated today."
“Listen, I take huge confidence and huge belief out of the fact that we come from one of the most difficult places in our conference – a place where they will win more than they lose, and we had eight goal chances to two," Cushing added. "We continue to do that and we improve our players and we add new players, we should win this football game."
Inter Miami, quite soon, are going to look very different on the field. They're inviting media to a "major unveiling event" on July 16 at DRV PNK Stadium and promising "exciting entertainment, speeches on the pitch and more." Maybe a certain Argentine player will be there?
For now, a youth-driven movement is the storyline following IMCF's third straight draw:
Homegrown players Benjamin Cremaschi and Noah Allen scored in the 2-2 result at Audi Field, big contributions from teenagers who are still green and bright-eyed. With injuries and international absences stacking up, these are lineup decisions born out of necessity – and the kids, fearless and eager, are answering the call.
The Herons, winless in 10, are eight points off the Eastern Conference's ninth and final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. It's a tall task for new head coach Tata Martino and their upcoming summer signings. But for now, hope and excitement spring eternal.
For D.C., this was the type of game where, amid the circumstances, points were left on the table. Star striker Christian Benteke said "it feels like we lost," even though Taxi Fountas and Nigel Robertha both scored equalizers in the second half.
In some respects, it was a tumultuous week for Atlanta United. Two starters were shipped out – left back Andrew Gutman was traded to the Colorado Rapids and central midfielder Franco Ibarra is reportedly joining Toronto FC on loan, a move done to become roster compliant (teams can only have three U22 Initiative players). French midfielder Tristan Muyumba also arrived from Ligue 2, continuing what's already been a busy Secondary Transfer Window.
So when ATLUTD took a 1-0 win at Stade Saputo – Brooks Lennon scored his second goal in as many games, while striker Giorgos Giakoumakis (hamstring) and center back Miles Robinson (international duty) were absent – there was something cathartic about the result.
"It was a very brave performance, which makes me think we are heading in the right direction,” head coach Gonzalo Pineda noted postgame.
Atlanta's roster tinkering likely isn't done – they still have an open DP slot alongside Giakoumakis and Thiago Almada. For now, they're within striking distance of a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference table going into a two-game week where fellow contenders New England (away on Wednesday) and Orlando (home on Saturday) await.
Montréal, losers of two straight at home, landed just one of their 15 shots on target. In related news, forward Kwadwo Opoku, acquired from LAFC last week for $1.75 million in General Allocation Money (GAM), didn't play. They need his quality in the final third.
“I felt like today we were better at everything but lacked the cutting edge," said CFMTL midfielder Victor Wanyama postgame. "In training, things went well. We missed the goals today. We broke them down and moved the ball. But in the final third, we rushed things and picked the wrong pass. We have to be better on that."
The Revolution, down a man and playing without Carles Gil (yellow card suspension), were a Video Review decision away from drawing late at Red Bull Arena. An offside decision, for the third time in the 2023 season, went against them for screening the goalkeeper – and head coach/sporting director Bruce Arena certainly didn't agree with the call that negated Andrew Farrell's would-be 93rd-minute equalizer.
"The ball was deflected by a Red Bull player, so the goal should have been good," said Arena. "That’s my opinion of it. They said [Giacomo] Vrioni was interfering with the goalkeeper. I think with the Red Bull player deflecting the ball, the goal should be allowed."
Disallowed Goal: A. Farrell, 90+3'
For the Red Bulls, who are chasing a league-record 14th straight postseason trip, they continue to grind out results and slowly climb the table. They're now 10th in the East and one result from crossing the playoff line – even if head coach Troy Lesesne wanted a more "complete performance" against the Revs.
Toronto FC since parting ways with head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley on June 26:
- 1-0 loss vs. Real Salt Lake
- 4-0 loss at Orlando City SC
- 1-0 loss vs. St. Louis CITY SC
The Reds' 0.83 points per game are second-worst in MLS, and they've been playing without a starting XI's worth of players lately to injury, international duty and suspension. Toronto, winless in eight straight games, are in "it gets worse before it gets better" territory.
These are the types of questions that need sorting: How long is interim coach Terry Dunfield in charge? Is their 2023 season salvageable? Are Italian stars Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi part of the project long-term? Does fullback Richie Laryea return after his now-expired loan? What is the vision for the club? The list goes on.
St. Louis got their game-winner from Aziel Jackson, and their 38 points are the most points by an expansion team after 21 regular-season matches in MLS history. It's been a historic pace from the newcomers, who have a three-point gap atop the Western Conference standings and have now seen 13 different players score in MLS action.
"We spoke about this before the game that good teams need to grind out results," head coach Bradley Carnell said after their third straight win. "I thought that first half was a way to grind out the zero at halftime and then coming out the second half, we just had corrected one or two minor things. For the second half, it was complete domination against the tricky opponent."
It also sounds like star midfielder Eduard Löwen could return from injury sooner rather than later:
Hany Mukhtar needs help, specifically in the form of a DP No. 9.
There's nothing novel about that statement; it's been talked about for several transfer windows, lingering for most of their three-plus seasons in MLS. And it's not like Nashville have been afraid to open the checkbook, making swings for strikers in years past. Neither Jhonder Cádiz nor Aké Loba panned out, though.
Yet it's one of the biggest transfer-centric topics around MLS this summer, and it will remain as such until there's a lead-the-line player in Music City who takes some of the final-third pressure off the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner (he's also on track to repeat in both awards).
It's highlighted because, in Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Chicago, Nashville's attack looked toothless at times. Mukhtar was brought on at halftime after suffering an ankle knock in training on Thursday, finishing with a game-high five shots in his 45-plus minutes. But with Mukhtar now scoreless in four straight for Nashville, they've lost three of those (all on the road) and missed out on the chance to reach that next level, truly challenging Cincy for the Supporters' Shield lead.
Now, does a DP No. 9 fix all this? It certainly would help, and I do think general manager Mike Jacobs, head coach Gary Smith and ownership will get a deal across the line. They've got the roster flexibility and the summer window remains open until Aug. 2. It's not hard to diagnose what would take Nashville from a contender to a top-tier "the path to MLS Cup runs through us" team.
For now, fans are left scanning for transfer rumors – there's speculation about former Revs striker Adam Buksa being a possible transfer target amid his stops and starts in Ligue 1 with Lens. A player like that, or of a similar profile, would be golden and allow Mukhtar to thrive alongside a collection of complementary attackers. All that's to say: Watch this space closely.
Full credit to Chicago, who have won three of their last four games and used Fabian Herbers' first-half strike to begin their three-game homestand on the front foot. Keep getting results and they could separate from the East's playoff-bubble pack
Do yourself a favor and watch this goal that Héctor Herrera orchestrated. Champagne football.
WATCH: Héctor Herrera creates video game-like goal
Houston, who got a 98th-minute equalizer from Iván Franco to draw 2-2 at home, were led from start to finish by their captain. He's been sensational this year.
"That's one of the best games I've seen him play for this team, and he just willed this team tonight," Houston head coach Ben Olsen said postgame. "His energy was contagious, and his quality was through the roof. He was a lot of fun to him tonight. Him being an All-Star is a no-brainer for me. He's been as good as any midfielder in this league. He’s becoming a good leader for this team and a guy that they respect. They knew that they wanted to go to battle with him, so it was great."
Herrera's longtime El Tri teammate was the difference-maker for Sporting KC, as Alan Pulido scored twice to move into a tie for third in MLS Golden Boot race (10 goals). Pulido also leads MLS with nine goals since the start of June. He's the clear Comeback Player of the Year frontrunner after missing all of 2022 following knee surgery. Yet the DP No. 9 wasn't exactly all smiles postgame.
"We are frustrated because we feel like the team will win tonight," said Pulido. "We can win it. But this happens in soccer. We need to get the mentality. We are not happy. This is true because in the last minutes we tied. It's okay. We need to keep it forward. We don't need to lose our mind."
So about that Austin FC panic…
The visitors successfully spoiled Minnesota United FC's Teemu Pukki-themed party, thanks in large part to captain Sebastián Driussi tallying two goals and one assist. Driussi is now the first player in Austin FC history to reach 50 goal contributions across all competitions.
"He is the heart-blood of this team," head coach Josh Wolff said postgame about the '22 MVP runner-up.
Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath, serving a yellow-card suspension, was left watching this one from the suite level at Allianz Field:
Pukki, Finland's all-time leading scorer and the former Norwich City star, formally made his debut as a 56th-minute substitute. That link-up with Emanuel Reynoso could be special, but the chemistry needs some time to coalesce.
"We saw glimpses," Heath said postgame. "Pukki had two or three little runs in behind, made great little angeled runs that we’ll have to work with him to make sure that we’re aware of where he wants to run."
It's been a rough year in Colorado, who only just won their first league game of 2023 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Center back Andreas Maxsø scored off a corner kick, then Braian Galván scored a Panenka penalty kick to erase an early deficit.
With this 2-1 victory over Dallas, the Rapids are now 1W-4L-5D at home this season.
"I'm really excited about getting this victory at home in front of these fans," said Rapids head coach Robin Fraser. "We had a huge crowd and they've been coming out all year, and for us, it was really important to reward them and to thank them, and certainly, no better way to do it than by winning."
Dallas, mired in a 2W-6L-0D stretch since the calendar flipped to June, have badly missed Jesús Ferreira (Gold Cup duty) and Paul Arriola in attack, as well as several other regulars. Nico Estevez's team needs to get fit and could stand to add a difference-maker or two in the Secondary Transfer Window.
Real Salt Lake fans had to wait just over 22 minutes for what they've spent weeks anticipating:
WATCH: Welcome back, Chicho Arango! RSL striker nets on debut
I recommend checking out my colleague Ben Wright's story for more on what Chicho Arango brought in his first game back in MLS since leaving LAFC over the winter. The short version: adding a DP striker and proven goalscorer puts trophies within their sights.
"There's not a training session that goes by where he doesn't bury four, five goals," head coach Pablo Mastroeni said of the reported club-record signing, acquired in early June from Liga MX's Pachuca.
"He does it all, with his head, with his feet and his link play is fantastic as well. So I think the next step for Chico is just that game fitness. We got three games this week and he's a huge asset to the group, making sure that we manage that the right way."
Orlando weren't necessarily overmatched, but Lions head coach Oscar Pareja minced no words when assessing the lopsided scoreline. It's just their second loss in two months.
"Obviously a difficult experience today against Real Salt Lake to have this moment when we are getting our confidence higher and coming from a good stretch of games," Pareja said. "Today, we ran into a team that was very effective going forward when they had their chances. I thought we had our chances too, but we didn’t have the capacity to finish our opportunities.
"We are going to observe it and keep our mentality intact. We have no excuses. Salt Lake were much more effective and obviously, the score reflects that.”
The LA Galaxy have resurrected their season across the last six weeks, going 3W-0L-4D to sit just three points back of the West's ninth and final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
For all the drama that's surrounded them in 2023 – the fan protests, the historically poor start, the parting of ways with club president Chris Klein, the long-term injuries to Chicharito and Martín Cáceres, the ongoing transfer sanctions – things are starting to look up.
The latest glimmer of light followed Saturday's 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Union, ending a week where LA beat both teams that competed in MLS Cup 2022 (they had that memorable El Tráfico win over LAFC at the Rose Bowl, too).
Head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney was his usual comprehensive self when discussing his team's turnaround. I encourage reading the whole quote for a window into LA's game model.
"There’s some new faces in the group and they’re learning how to win together as a team and [they’re learning how to] trust each other on the field in certain situations," Vanney explained. "Sometimes you have to go through tough times, but I feel that through the determination, the grit, of being on the road, and whatever those different things are, that the guys are – they’re kind of coming together with these results. A little bit more in terms of the relationship, a little bit more in terms of sharing the ball.
" … The way we want to play depends on sharing the ball. It depends on the relationships of the players and the way they move and being coordinated with each other. And not just looking at how do I get the ball, but how we move the ball together, to rotate to different positions based off of our awareness of one another. I just feel like it’s gotten better. We’ve minimized the number of challenging moments over the course of the game. And we’ve increased the number of good moments we’ve had over games. And we’ve been executing on some of our final actions, which was a challenge for us earlier in the season."
The other big part is the attacking trio of Riqui Puig, Tyler Boyd and Douglas Costa is stepping up:
Will all this coalesce in LA getting a playoff spot? I'm certainly not counting them out, and think it probably comes down to three factors:
- If Puig continues to play at an MVP-caliber level.
- What the backline looks like long-term; Jalen Neal has been with the US at the Gold Cup, leading to a CB partnership between Chris Mavinga and Kelvin Leerdam.
- How much business LA, mindful of their limitations in the Secondary Transfer Window (think domestic; not international), can accomplish.
But for now, there's hope again in LA. And when the Galaxy are playing good ball, MLS is better for it.
On the flip side, Philadelphia have now lost back-to-back road games. Head coach Jim Curtin remarked "we weren’t good enough all over the field," and the Gold Cup-related absence of Jamaica goalkeeper Andre Blake is becoming more notable.
It was a missed opportunity for LAFC, who played the final 35-plus minutes of their 1-1 draw with San Jose up a man after Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel was shown a red card for handling outside the box.
But the missing piece, at least in head coach Steve Cherundolo's eyes? Starting to post shutouts again.
"You have to be able to win a game 1-0," Cherundolo said postgame. "We are conceding some pretty soft goals at the moment, which need to stop. … For us to win a game right now it’s going to take a 90-minute performance not just 45."
LAFC also welcomed back defender Mamadou Fall, who's spent the past year on loan at Spanish side Villareal. The Senegalese center back started and went 90 minutes, offering some much-needed depth for a backline that's lacked stability in performance and personnel throughout 2023.
With increased GAM following the Opoku trade + an open DP spot, LAFC have the bandwidth to make some key summertime signings. What does club co-president and general manager John Thorrington have up his sleeve?
San Jose, missing Jackson Yueill (Gold Cup duty) and Jamiro Monteiro (injury) in midfield, had to get creative with their starting XI. They're also still without forward Cade Cowell (Gold Cup duty), all contributing to a 0W-2L-3D run for the club.
Two goals scored, a forced red card and created Yeimar's game-winning goal. Léo Chú had himself a night for the Seattle Sounders, who beat Cascadia Cup rival Vancouver Whitecaps 3-2 on the road.
The Brazilian U22 Initiative signing has taken a big step forward in 2023 and head coach Brian Schmetzer feels there's yet another level to reach.
"He's a tremendous attacking talent," Schmetzer said postgame at BC Place. "What I would say is that he still has room to grow. And if he really digs into his career, he'll be a really tremendous player in our league. He's got all the tools, speed, technique, talent."
Seattle are now within striking distance of first place in the West, all while Vancouver were far too porous at home.
“Disappointing to concede three at home, three from set pieces," said midfielder Ryan Gauld. "When you’re conceding three at home you’re obviously doing something wrong. We’re going to have to look back at that game because I think there’s a lot that we can improve on."