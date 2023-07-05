Colorado Rapids acquire defender Andrew Gutman from Atlanta United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

COL receive: Andrew Gutman

Andrew Gutman ATL receive: Up to $550k GAM, international roster slot

The Colorado Rapids have bolstered their backline as the Secondary Transfer Window gets underway, announcing Wednesday that they’ve acquired left back Andrew Gutman from Atlanta United.

In return for Gutman, Atlanta receive a guaranteed $400,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split across this season and next season, as well as a 2023 international roster slot. They could get an additional $150,000 in conditional GAM if Gutman reaches certain performance metrics.

“We’re delighted to add a player of Andrew’s quality and experience to our roster during this transfer window,” Colorado president Pádraig Smith said in a release. “Andrew is an attacking fullback in his prime and possesses the physical attributes and mentality that we are keen to bring into our group. We look forward to welcoming him to Colorado as we continue our push to get back in the playoff race.”