Colorado Rapids acquire defender Andrew Gutman from Atlanta United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- COL receive: Andrew Gutman
- ATL receive: Up to $550k GAM, international roster slot
The Colorado Rapids have bolstered their backline as the Secondary Transfer Window gets underway, announcing Wednesday that they’ve acquired left back Andrew Gutman from Atlanta United.
In return for Gutman, Atlanta receive a guaranteed $400,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split across this season and next season, as well as a 2023 international roster slot. They could get an additional $150,000 in conditional GAM if Gutman reaches certain performance metrics.
“We’re delighted to add a player of Andrew’s quality and experience to our roster during this transfer window,” Colorado president Pádraig Smith said in a release. “Andrew is an attacking fullback in his prime and possesses the physical attributes and mentality that we are keen to bring into our group. We look forward to welcoming him to Colorado as we continue our push to get back in the playoff race.”
Gutman, 26, arrives with nine goals and 10 assists in 94 league appearances (77 starts) split across FC Cincinnati, New York Red Bulls and Atlanta. A product of Chicago Fire FC’s academy, he began his professional career with Scottish Premiership side Celtic FC in 2019 after a standout career at Indiana University, having won the 2018 MAC Hermann Trophy as college soccer’s top player.
As Gutman departs Atlanta, the club has a ready-made replacement in US international and homegrown standout Caleb Wiley. The 18-year-old is coming off a stellar performance at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and has helped guide Atlanta to the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference table.
“We want to thank Andrew for his commitment and contributions to the club over the last two seasons,” Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “He gave everything to the club and played each game with maximum effort and heart. We wish him the best of luck in his future.”
In Colorado, Gutman could step into the club’s starting XI after offseason signing Alex Gersbach has been limited to three starts. The Rapids, currently 14th in the Western Conference, boast another MLS-experienced fullback in Keegan Rosenberry on the right-hand side.
The league’s Secondary Transfer Window begins July 5 and lasts until Aug. 2, providing a chance for teams to tinker their roster for a late-season push.
