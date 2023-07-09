He's back! Chicho Arango makes instant impact in Real Salt Lake debut

"The truth is that I visualized it over the last few weeks, and thank God I was able to have a debut like this," Arango said after the match via a translator. "I dreamed of a goal and winning, and thank God it was able to come true."

Arango certainly isn't a stranger to scoring in MLS. He tallied 35 goals in 58 matches across all competitions for LAFC in a wildly successful stint that included lifting MLS Cup and the Supporters' Shield in 2022. After leaving the Black & Gold in early February, he spent four months with Pachuca in Liga MX before returning to MLS via a reported club-record transfer for RSL.