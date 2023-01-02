Insider notebook: Aaron Long sweepstakes, Ronaldo's talks with SKC & more

Long is among the consensus top three MLS free agents on the market this offseason alongside the NYCFC duo of center back Alex Callens and goalkeeper Sean Johnson . Neither Callens nor Johnson have made decisions on their futures either.

The defender was named to the USMNT World Cup squad but didn't feature in the Qatar-based tournament. Long has 29 caps with the national team.

Long, 30, was named MLS Defender of the Year in 2018 and won the Supporters' Shield with RBNY that year. He has made 139 regular-season appearances, including 28 starts last year after recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in May 2021.

Long is a free agent after his contract with the New York Red Bulls expired. The shortlist includes two MLS teams, a few teams in Europe (including two in England) as well as Liga MX's CF Monterrey and Cruz Azul. Long rejected advances from Saudi Arabia.

US men’s national team center back Aaron Long is nearing a decision about his next club, MLSsoccer.com has learned.

Houston are led by DPs Sebastian Ferreira and Hector Herrera as they look to challenge for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot in 2023 under Olsen and a new-look starting XI.

Brazilian midfielder Artur was acquired in a trade (from the Columbus Crew ), while a deal is being finalized to sign Paraguay international winger Iván Franco from Libertad, as previously reported by MLSsoccer.com.

Smith is another addition for Houston as they overturn their roster for 2023. Ben Olsen arrived as the club's new head coach, while numerous key players (like Darwin Quintero , Tim Parker , Fafa Picault , Zeca and Memo Rodriguez ) have departed as the front office creates flexibility for further additions.

Before joining the Sounders, Smith featured for Liverpool and Bournemouth in England. He has 23 caps with the Australian national team.

Smith, 28, was with D.C. United last year but suffered a torn ACL in July after logging 14 starts. He originally came to MLS while on loan with the Seattle Sounders , winning MLS Cup 2019. The Australian international has made 79 MLS appearances, chipping in three goals and 12 assists.

​​Cristiano Ronaldo officially signed with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr just before New Year's Eve, but an MLS club was in the running. And it's not one you'd expect.

Sporting Kansas City held weeks of talks and numerous meetings with Ronaldo's representatives, with the Portuguese icon considering the move after his Manchester United contract was terminated by mutual agreement, sources told MLSsoccer.com.

The financial package didn't quite match Ronaldo's reported salary ($75 million on-field, $200 million total) in the Middle East, but it was competitive. It would have included marketing deals and "name and likeness," not just salary. SKC’s owners were involved in the discussions and a selling point to help convince a global star to live in the Midwest included minority owner Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback.

SKC started planning details for how life would change if the 37-year-old Portuguese superstar were to sign – including security, gameday operations and more. The club also put Ronaldo on their "discovery list" (essentially meaning they wouldn't need to acquire his rights from another MLS club if a deal got done), signifying how serious they believed the talks to be.