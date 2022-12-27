Chicago Fire defender Jhon Espinoza departs for Switzerland's FC Lugano

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutually part ways

Chicago Fire FC have mutually agreed to part ways with defender Jhon Espinoza, the club announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Ecuador native will join FC Lugano in the Swiss Super League once the European transfer window opens in January. Both Chicago and Lugano are owned by Joe Mansueto.

“We thank Jhon for his contributions to the club over the last two seasons,” Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release.