Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire defender Jhon Espinoza departs for Switzerland's FC Lugano

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Jhon Espinoza to Lugano

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutually part ways

Chicago Fire FC have mutually agreed to part ways with defender Jhon Espinoza, the club announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Ecuador native will join FC Lugano in the Swiss Super League once the European transfer window opens in January. Both Chicago and Lugano are owned by Joe Mansueto.

“We thank Jhon for his contributions to the club over the last two seasons,” Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. 

“Jhon is an excellent young player with great potential and this move will allow him to continue his development in a competitive European league. We wish him all the best as he begins this new chapter with FC Lugano.”

After joining Chicago via transfer from Ecuador's SC Aucas two seasons ago, Espinoza had one assist across 39 games (11 starts). He’s also twice played for his country’s senior national team and featured at the 2019 U-20 FIFA World Cup.

With Espinoza’s departure, Chicago are down their two first-choice right backs from the 2022 MLS season. Slovakian international Boris Sekulić is out of contract as well.

The Fire are entering their second season under head coach Ezra Hendrickson. They’re seeking the club’s first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip since 2017.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Chicago Fire FC Jhon Espinoza

