Fixture congestion? These 6 MLS squads are ready for a busy summer

Now, we’ve already tasted some of the busyness that comes with an increasingly full soccer calendar. Senior national team call-ups, US Open Cup / Canadian Championship games and Concacaf Champions League play have forced teams across the league to dig deeper down their depth charts. There's also the month-long Leagues Cup pause this summer. But with midweek league games coming up in three of the next seven weeks, things are about to get even crazier.

Midweek matchdays have officially arrived, not to mention the U-20 World Cup that kicks off later this month with 14 MLS players on Mikey Varas’ US team.

While every team will face unique challenges as we head into the summer, which ones are best positioned to combat fixture congestion? Let’s dive in.

They’ll continue to weather the storm. We already know they can do it (and they have an open Young DP slot).

Head coach Steve Cherundolo has done an excellent job of rotating his squad during this first stretch of the season. Dénis Bouanga , Carlos Vela , Kwadwo Opoku , Stipe Biuk and Mateusz Bogusz fight for three spots in the frontline every game. Kellyn Acosta , Timothy Tillman and José Cifuentes fight for two No. 8 spots. There’s been rotation across the backline, too. LAFC are still missing an out-and-out No. 9, and they could use more quality in central midfield. But this is clearly a very talented squad.

The roster that co-president/general manager John Thorrington has assembled is a no-brainer pick here, mostly because they’ve already dealt with a busy calendar this year…and they’re excelling. In 17 games across MLS play, CCL and the US Open Cup, LAFC have lost just twice. They also have the second-best expected goal differential in all of MLS (+0.65 per 90, according to FBref).

Well, at least it can be hard to tell for teams that aren’t LAFC .

You can’t just say the teams using the most players are the best-prepared teams. Sure, that idea satisfies the literal definition of “deep," but it doesn’t satisfy the idea that to be a truly good team, you need something more than bodies ready to sub in off the bench. You need quality depth. You need capable players that can play at a level that roughly resembles your starting group. That’s where the subjectivity comes into play. Because those rotational pieces don’t often see a lot of game time, it can be hard to tell if one team’s bench is better than another’s bench.

There’s an element of subjectivity when it comes to picking the “deepest” MLS teams – the ones that will be able to thrive even when games come at them thick and fast.

As players start to return to fitness, they’ll be even more equipped to deal with the slate of games coming their way over the next six weeks.

With a group of versatile attackers, headlined by Jordan Morris and his ability to play any number of spots across the attacking line, plus a stable of quality midfielders, Seattle can change between shapes and personnel with relative ease. Albert Rusnák can step into the attacking line and open up a spot for Josh Atencio . Alex Roldan can shift over to left back to give Reed Baker-Whiting a runout. They can go to a back three with Nouhou. Brian Schmetzer has a ton of options.

Raúl Ruidíaz ? He’s missed time. Nouhou ? He’s missed time. Cristian Roldan ? He’s missed time. Obed Vargas ? He’s at the U-20 World Cup. The list keeps going beyond those four. And yet? The Sounders are on top of the Western Conference. They have the best xGD per 90 in MLS this year, according to FBref. They have one of the two best attacks in the league based on non-penalty xG per 90 (1.62) and one of the three best defenses in the league based on non-penalty xG allowed per 90 (0.93).

Speaking of teams that have weathered storms, the Seattle Sounders deserve recognition for how they’ve dealt with a number of key absences during the early stages of the season.

One of these things is not like the first two…

Look, I know what you’re thinking. Joe, the Whitecaps have been fun this season. But do they really belong in this conversation?

I say yes! But before I explain why, let me illustrate just how fun (and good) the Whitecaps have been so far in 2023. Per FBref, Vancouver have the fifth-best xGD per 90 in all of MLS (+0.49). They have an above-average defense based on xG allowed, but it’s the attack where they really shine. At this point in the season, the 'Caps are averaging more non-penalty xG per 90 than any team in MLS. That’s right. I said any team in MLS. Their 1.69 non-penalty xG per 90 figure is the best of the best right now.

How are they doing it? Well, Julian Gressel has been electric playing as a right-sided No. 8. He creates a ton for them in open-play and on set pieces. But it’s not just about Gressel pulling strings – here comes the depth talk, get ready folks.

The No. 9s have been sharing the load up top. Brian White and Simon Becher both have four goals this year on some strong underlying numbers. DP Sergio Córdova will start to impact games now that he’s back in action. In Ryan Gauld and Pedro Vite, head coach Vanni Sartini has two high-level No. 10s to work with. Then there’s Gressel (who can play in midfield or anywhere on the right wing), Ryan Raposo (who can play in both fullback spots), Mathías Laborda (who can play on the right side of the backline), and Javain Brown (who can play as a center back in a back three or as a right back in a back four).