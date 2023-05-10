USA roster for FIFA U-20 World Cup: 14 MLS players called up

The United States have their 21-player roster for the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, with head coach Mikey Varas naming an MLS-heavy squad for the high-profile tournament that's held in Argentina from May 20-June 11.

All three of the USA’s group-stage games will be played at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in San Juan, Argentina.

The top two finishers in each group, as well as the four best third-place teams advance to the Round of 16. From there, the tournament will feature a knockout bracket to the tournament final on June 11.

MLS presence

Fourteen of the 21 players called up currently play in Major League Soccer, including those from 10 different clubs. Three players are from Philadelphia Union and two each are from LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes.

There are also several big-name homegrown exports, including former Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Gaga Slonina, on-loan FC Dallas defender Justin Che and former D.C. United attacker Kevin Paredes.

Release challenges

Since professional clubs aren't required to release players for the FIFA U-20 World Cup, the US couldn't call on a full complement of players. That's especially complicated with European seasons concluding and MLS clubs passing the one-third mark of their 2023 season.

For the US, the Chicago duo of goalkeeper Chris Brady and Brian Gutiérrez weren't available, and ditto for LA Galaxy defender Jalen Neal. Former Union homegrown standout Paxten Aaronson, who's now at German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, reportedly wasn't released.