FIFA Club World Cup: What LAFC, Miami & Seattle need to advance

Why they will get out of Group A

There’s an obvious difference between Inter Miami and the other two MLS teams entering the Club World Cup’s group stage – plus between the Herons and the other teams in their group. Miami have the single biggest difference-maker in the Americas: Lionel Messi . It’s not too difficult to imagine a motivated Messi helping Miami finish above two of Al Ahly, Palmeiras and Porto to reach the Round of 16.

Unlike Seattle and LAFC, who will likely see much less of the ball in the group stage than they do in MLS play, Miami may have enough attacking firepower between Messi, Luis Suárez and the rest of the roster to stay the tactical course. That continuity could provide an edge (feeding the GOAT is almost always a smart approach), especially when combined with the luxury of playing two of their group games at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Toss in the lack of a true European giant in Group A and Miami have a real shot at the knockouts.