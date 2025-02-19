Familiar faces, new places: 10 players to watch in 2025

MLS is Back! And if you took a hiatus during the offseason, or weren't feverishly following transfer updates , you might be a little confused when watching this weekend on MLS Season Pass .

Here are some of the biggest familiar faces in new places.

There's a handful of fan favorites returning to MLS after outbound transfers. And, largely due to the new cash-for-player trade mechanism , some of the top players in MLS are wearing a new jersey in 2025. Don't forget about free-agent signings either.

The elite No. 10 will now look to form a partnership with DP striker and club-record signing Petar Musa as the centerpieces of Dallas ' reworked attack under new head coach Eric Quill.

Acosta, a four-time MLS Best XI selection and three-time MLS All-Star, has posted 72g/97a in 251 regular-season matches split across four years at both D.C. United and Cincy.

Acosta sparked embers of a possible departure when FC Cincinnati 's Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs run ended earlier than expected. After rumors of a move to his native Argentina, an exit materialized when the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP was traded to FC Dallas for up to $6 million.

Almirón is an integral part of Atlanta's high-powered attack, which includes Ivory Coast international Emmanuel Latte Lath , acquired from EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC for a reported MLS-record $22 million transfer fee plus add-ons, as well as returners Saba Lobjanidze and Alexey Miranchuk .

The Atlanta United legend returns to the Five Stripes after a six-year stint at English Premier League club Newcastle United. The 30-year-old Paraguay international helped Atlanta win MLS Cup 2018 before joining Newcastle for a then-MLS-record outbound transfer fee.

No one can accuse Bruce Arena of cruising into his first season in San Jose. The five-time MLS Cup-winning coach, who is also the sporting director, acquired proven goalscorers Arango and Martínez, who have found the back of the net a combined 178 times during their MLS careers.

Arango was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Real Salt Lake for $1.4 million in GAM and other considerations. The Colombian has scored 14 or more goals in three of his four MLS seasons and finished sixth in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race in 2024, with 17g/12a in 30 matches.