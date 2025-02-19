Familiar faces, new places: 10 players to watch in 2025

MLS is Back! And if you took a hiatus during the offseason, or weren't feverishly following transfer updates, you might be a little confused when watching this weekend on MLS Season Pass.
"Wait, he plays where now? Huh, he's back in the league?"
There's a handful of fan favorites returning to MLS after outbound transfers. And, largely due to the new cash-for-player trade mechanism, some of the top players in MLS are wearing a new jersey in 2025. Don't forget about free-agent signings either.
Here are some of the biggest familiar faces in new places.
Acosta sparked embers of a possible departure when FC Cincinnati's Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs run ended earlier than expected. After rumors of a move to his native Argentina, an exit materialized when the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP was traded to FC Dallas for up to $6 million.
Acosta, a four-time MLS Best XI selection and three-time MLS All-Star, has posted 72g/97a in 251 regular-season matches split across four years at both D.C. United and Cincy.
The elite No. 10 will now look to form a partnership with DP striker and club-record signing Petar Musa as the centerpieces of Dallas' reworked attack under new head coach Eric Quill.
MLS is Back and so too is Miggy!
The Atlanta United legend returns to the Five Stripes after a six-year stint at English Premier League club Newcastle United. The 30-year-old Paraguay international helped Atlanta win MLS Cup 2018 before joining Newcastle for a then-MLS-record outbound transfer fee.
Almirón is an integral part of Atlanta's high-powered attack, which includes Ivory Coast international Emmanuel Latte Lath, acquired from EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC for a reported MLS-record $22 million transfer fee plus add-ons, as well as returners Saba Lobjanidze and Alexey Miranchuk.
Is it only a matter of time before Almirón brings back his iconic Dragon Ball Z-inspired goal celebration?
No one can accuse Bruce Arena of cruising into his first season in San Jose. The five-time MLS Cup-winning coach, who is also the sporting director, acquired proven goalscorers Arango and Martínez, who have found the back of the net a combined 178 times during their MLS careers.
Arango was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Real Salt Lake for $1.4 million in GAM and other considerations. The Colombian has scored 14 or more goals in three of his four MLS seasons and finished sixth in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race in 2024, with 17g/12a in 30 matches.
In Martínez, the Quakes have one of the greatest goalscorers in MLS history. The 31-year-old Venezuelan international, signed via free agency, is seventh in the league's all-time scoring charts and brings immense MLS experience. He won MLS Cup 2018, Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Golden Boot presented by Audi honors during his time with Atlanta United.
Campana is the new focal point of the Revolution attack after DP striker Giacomo Vrioni was traded to CF Montréal. He arrived via a trade with Inter Miami CF for $2.5 million in guaranteed GAM, plus incentives.
The 24-year-old Ecuador international departed Inter Miami as their second-leading scorer, with 32 goals across all competitions. He trails only Lionel Messi (34) after surpassing Gonzalo Higuaín (29).
Alongside star playmaker Carles Gil and club-record signing Luca Langoni, the Revs hope Campana can revitalize an attack that scored an MLS-low 37 goals last year and missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
The veteran midfielder and SoCal native doesn't even have to move after exchanging his LA Galaxy jersey for an LAFC one in the first-ever trade between the El Tráfico rivals.
In return for Delgado, the Galaxy receive $400,000 in GAM spread evenly across the 2025 and 2026 seasons. In turn, the Black & Gold acquire a 29-year-old midfielder who won MLS Cup last year and has 22g/38a in 309 regular-season appearances.
Alongside U22 Initiative signing Igor Jesus and the returning Timothy Tillman, Delgado is a key part of LAFC's reworked midfield.
Just as Lucho exited FC Cincinnati, Evander arrived as the new No. 10 in a record-breaking trade with the Portland Timbers for $12 million guaranteed and up to another $150k in incentives as part of the league's new cash-for-player trade mechanism.
The 26-year-old Brazilian Designated Player is coming off a Best XI season with the Timbers where he produced 34 goal contributions (15g/19a) – the second-most in MLS behind only Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner and Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi (36).
In Cincy, Evander will partner with fellow DP Kévin Denkey and 2024 MLS All-Star Luca Orellano as key parts of a reworked attack.
A young forward who's a proven scorer both domestically and internationally? Ferreira checked all the boxes as Seattle sought to boost their attack after DP striker Raúl Ruidíaz departed this winter.
And so the Sounders struck a long-rumored trade for the FC Dallas homegrown, who arrives in a deal that saw Léo Chú, up to $2.3 million in GAM and other considerations head the other way.
The 24-year-old US international is FCD's second all-time leading goalscorer with 55g/34a in 181 all-competition appearances. He also has 15 goals in 23 appearances for the USMNT.
Sporting KC needed a new No. 9 after Alan Pulido was transferred to Chivas Guadalajara in LIGA MX. They found their man in Joveljić, who arrived from the LA Galaxy in exchange for $4 million in the first cash-for-player trade in MLS history.
The 25-year-old Serbian international, who signed a three-year Designated Player contract with Sporting KC, scored a team-leading 21 goals in 33 all-competition matches last year as LA won their league-record sixth MLS Cup. He tallied six times in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and netted the game-winner in the Galaxy's 2-1 MLS Cup victory over the New York Red Bulls.
In total, Joveljić scored 45 goals in 123 all-competition appearances, backing up Javier "Chicharito" Hernández before becoming LA's starting No. 9 in 2024.
The second cash-for-player trade in MLS history saw Houston Dynamo FC acquire McGlynn from the Philadelphia Union for up to $3.4 million and a sell-on percentage.
The 21-year-old US international will play a starring role in Houston's midfield after Coco Carrasquilla and Héctor Herrera exited in the offseason.
McGlynn was a homegrown standout for Philadelphia from 2021-24, contributing 7g/13a in 99 regular-season games. Last year, he placed No. 3 on the league's annual 22 Under 22 rankings recognizing top up-and-coming talent.
Vázquez broke out with FC Cincinnati, scoring a then-club-record 43 goals across all competitions, being named a 2022 MLS All-Star alongside Best XI recognition, and helping their 2023 squad claim the Supporters' Shield. That rise propelled his January 2024 move to CF Monterrey for reportedly $7.5 million plus add-ons and a sell-on clause.
Now he's back in MLS as the centerpiece of Austin FC's attack. The 26-year-old, who has also scored four goals in 11 USMNT appearances, joins on a four-year Designated Player contract.
Vázquez arrives for reportedly around $10 million and slots into their star-studded attack alongside Myrto Uzuni and Osman Bukari. That trio arrived over the last eight months, with Austin breaking their club-record transfer fee all three times.
