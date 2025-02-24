MLS is Back: Fans deliver incredible tifos on opening weekend

There's nothing quite like an MLS is Back tifo.
From coast to coast, supporters' groups helped ring in the 2025 MLS season – the league's 30th of all-time.
Before LAFC won their eighth-straight season-opening match at BMO Stadium, the 3252 offered a tribute to Los Angeles-area firefighters after recent wildfires devastated the metropolitan area.
Miguel Almirón is back with Atlanta United, and so are the "Dragon Ball Z" references – this time with a Super Saiyan-inspired tifo unfurled before 65,520 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Although expansion side San Diego FC spoiled the party, LA Galaxy celebrated their record sixth MLS Cup title with a tifo featuring captain Maya Yoshida lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.
Austin FC supporters are always in full voice, and they celebrated a 1-0 victory to start the club's Nico Estévez era.
Seattle will compete in the FIFA Club World Cup later this summer, perhaps offering inspiration for the Emerald City Supporters ahead of the club's 2025 home opener.
It's always a party at TQL Stadium, with the The Bailey helping fuel FC Cincinnati's 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls.
The Timbers Army create an environment like no other at Providence Park, including a must-see tifo to kick off Portland's new campaign.
Nashville SC hope their season is "written in gold," as a season-opening tifo noted at GEODIS Park.