FC Dallas acquire Luciano Acosta from FC Cincinnati in blockbuster trade

Luciano Acosta has a new home in MLS, with FC Dallas acquiring the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP from FC Cincinnati on Wednesday.

"Bringing in a player of Lucho’s caliber – an MVP and proven leader – demonstrates our ambition and desire to compete at the highest level. We are thrilled to welcome him to the FC Dallas family and cannot wait to see him inspire our fans and teammates alike."

"This is a landmark signing for FC Dallas and a statement of our commitment to building a championship-caliber team," said FCD president Dan Hunt.

This new type of deal was introduced in the 2025 MLS roster rule changes , allowing clubs to use out-of-pocket funds to trade for players without utilizing General Allocation Money (GAM) or other assets.

In exchange for the Argentine No. 10, Cincinnati receive $5 million guaranteed in a straight cash-for-player trade. They could get up to an additional $1 million if certain performance-based metrics are achieved, and retain a trade percentage if Acosta is again moved for cash within MLS.

"His vision, technical skill and leadership on the field make him a perfect fit for our attacking philosophy."

"Lucho Acosta is a dynamic playmaker with an exceptional ability to create scoring opportunities and dictate the tempo of a match," said FCD sporting director André Zanotta.

Instead, Acosta joins DP striker and club-record signing Petar Musa as the centerpieces of Dallas' attack under new head coach Eric Quill. This winter, the club transferred Alan Velasco to Boca Juniors after trading Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira to Seattle Sounders FC .

Speculation ensued that Acosta would land in his native Argentina, with Estudiantes reportedly pursuing the Boca Juniors product. Complicating matters, he signed a contract extension with Cincinnati a year and a half ago.

Acosta's exit from Cincinnati caps a months-long saga that began last November. After an earlier-than-expected Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs exit, Acosta declared "maybe it’s the end for me at the club."

Elite talent

Entering his ninth MLS season, Acosta has posted 72g/97a in 251 regular-season matches split across four years at both D.C. United and FC Cincinnati. He is a four-time MLS Best XI honoree and three-time MLS All-Star, plus captained the Orange & Blue as they won the 2023 Supporters' Shield.

In 2024, Acosta tied Portland Timbers midfielder Evander for the league's most assists (19). His 33 goal contributions were tied for third-most in MLS, trailing only Evander and Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi.

At the international level, reports indicate the 30-year-old could be eligible to represent the United States later this year. He's never represented La Albiceleste.

"As Lucho departs, we want to express our gratitude," said Cincy general manager Chris Albright. "Lucho has been a tremendous player for this club. From helping secure the first playoff appearance in team history, to an MVP season leading to the Supporters’ Shield, he has played a huge role in the story and success of FC Cincinnati. We wish him the best of luck in his next chapter.