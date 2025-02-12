FC Dallas acquire Luciano Acosta from FC Cincinnati in blockbuster trade

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- DAL receive: Luciano Acosta
- CIN receive: $5 million guaranteed, $1 million incentives, trade %
Luciano Acosta has a new home in MLS, with FC Dallas acquiring the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP from FC Cincinnati on Wednesday.
In exchange for the Argentine No. 10, Cincinnati receive $5 million guaranteed in a straight cash-for-player trade. They could get up to an additional $1 million if certain performance-based metrics are achieved, and retain a trade percentage if Acosta is again moved for cash within MLS.
This new type of deal was introduced in the 2025 MLS roster rule changes, allowing clubs to use out-of-pocket funds to trade for players without utilizing General Allocation Money (GAM) or other assets.
"This is a landmark signing for FC Dallas and a statement of our commitment to building a championship-caliber team," said FCD president Dan Hunt.
"Bringing in a player of Lucho’s caliber – an MVP and proven leader – demonstrates our ambition and desire to compete at the highest level. We are thrilled to welcome him to the FC Dallas family and cannot wait to see him inspire our fans and teammates alike."
Landing spot
Acosta's exit from Cincinnati caps a months-long saga that began last November. After an earlier-than-expected Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs exit, Acosta declared "maybe it’s the end for me at the club."
Speculation ensued that Acosta would land in his native Argentina, with Estudiantes reportedly pursuing the Boca Juniors product. Complicating matters, he signed a contract extension with Cincinnati a year and a half ago.
Instead, Acosta joins DP striker and club-record signing Petar Musa as the centerpieces of Dallas' attack under new head coach Eric Quill. This winter, the club transferred Alan Velasco to Boca Juniors after trading Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira to Seattle Sounders FC.
"Lucho Acosta is a dynamic playmaker with an exceptional ability to create scoring opportunities and dictate the tempo of a match," said FCD sporting director André Zanotta.
"His vision, technical skill and leadership on the field make him a perfect fit for our attacking philosophy."
Elite talent
Entering his ninth MLS season, Acosta has posted 72g/97a in 251 regular-season matches split across four years at both D.C. United and FC Cincinnati. He is a four-time MLS Best XI honoree and three-time MLS All-Star, plus captained the Orange & Blue as they won the 2023 Supporters' Shield.
In 2024, Acosta tied Portland Timbers midfielder Evander for the league's most assists (19). His 33 goal contributions were tied for third-most in MLS, trailing only Evander and Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi.
At the international level, reports indicate the 30-year-old could be eligible to represent the United States later this year. He's never represented La Albiceleste.
"As Lucho departs, we want to express our gratitude," said Cincy general manager Chris Albright. "Lucho has been a tremendous player for this club. From helping secure the first playoff appearance in team history, to an MVP season leading to the Supporters’ Shield, he has played a huge role in the story and success of FC Cincinnati. We wish him the best of luck in his next chapter.
"We will look to quickly add to our group with a player of elite talent and strong character."
New beginnings
Now, Cincinnati are poised to add a new DP No. 10. That signing – they'll reportedly acquire Evander from Portland for $12 million and add-ons – would join DP No. 9 Kévin Denkey and 2024 MLS All-Star Luca Orellano as key parts of a reworked attack. Denkey arrived this offseason from Belgium's Cercle Brugge for a club-record reported $16.2 million fee, while Orellano was permanently acquired from Brazil's Vasco da Gama after being on loan.
Cincinnati are entering their fourth season under head coach Pat Noonan and preparing for a Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series vs. Honduran side FC Motagua. Their MLS season-opener is on Feb. 22 vs. the New York Red Bulls (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Dallas' Quill era begins with a Feb. 22 visit to Texas Derby rival Houston Dynamo FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Aside from Acosta, FCD's key offseason signings include USMNT fullback Shaq Moore and Brazilian midfielder Ramiro Benetti.
