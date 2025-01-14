MLS 2025 roster rules: Every change & what they mean 

If an international club absorbs a Designated Player’s entire salary during a loan period, the MLS side will open that Designated Player slot during the loan period , regardless of the player’s initial acquisition costs.

This will apply after a player's first season on an MLS roster (i.e. in year two or later) and the player must occupy a Designated Player slot at the time of the loan or, if the loan occurs in the offseason, the player must have concluded the prior league season as a Designated Player.