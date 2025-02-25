MLS is Back: 5 pressing questions from opening weekend

With more goals scored across Saturday and Sunday than in any previous opening weekend in league history (and more teams scoring four-plus goals than in any opening weekend in the modern era), it’s safe to say the 2025 MLS season kicked off with a bang.

As we look back on Matchday 1, what burning questions popped up across the first set of games? And how will the answers to those questions impact Matchday 2 and beyond?

After playing a midweek game against Sporting Kansas City in the Concacaf Champions Cup, new manager Javier Mascherano rotated a chunk of his squad for Saturday’s clash with New York City FC. Specifically, he swapped newcomer Gonzalo Luján for homegrown Noah Allen at center back, with the 20-year-old starting next to Tomás Avilés in the heart of the backline.

Against NYCFC, the backline didn’t hold. Avilés earned himself a red card less than 25 minutes into the match at Chase Stadium, forcing his teammates to play with 10 men. And Allen, for all of the value added via his positional versatility, isn’t exactly a towering presence through the middle. With David Martínez recovering from an ankle injury and Luján on short rest, Miami’s pool of quality available center backs quickly dried up in the 2-2 draw.

With another CCC game this week and Leagues Cup and Club World Cup games coming later this year, Inter Miami’s defensive depth will be tested in a real way. Sure, Maxi Falcón and Luján should be able to play regular minutes as the year goes on. Martínez should get back to full fitness soon, too. But even then, Falcón and Luján are new to the league, and Avilés and Allen (plus potentially Sergio Busquets) post questions at center back.