2024 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR Rankings

22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR ranks the top 22 players in Major League Soccer under the age of 22 – as voted on by an expert panel of select MLS staff, MLS Season Pass talent and Club technical staff.
Inter Miami CF midfielder Diego Gómez leads the 2024 list, which includes:
- Average age: 19.54
- 16 Homegrown players
- Six U22 Initiative players
- Most represented club: Inter Miami CF (five players)
- Youngest player: Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan (15)
PLAYER
CLUB
POSITION
AGE
1. Diego Gómez
Inter Miami CF
Midfielder
21
2. Diego Luna
Real Salt Lake
Midfielder
21
3. Jack McGlynn
Philadelphia Union
Midfielder
21
4. Brian Gutiérrez
Chicago Fire FC
Midfielder
21
5. Federico Redondo
Inter Miami CF
Midfielder
21
6. Benjamin Cremaschi
Inter Miami CF
Midfielder
19
7. Obed Vargas
Seattle Sounders FC
Midfielder
19
8. Quinn Sullivan
Philadelphia Union
Midfielder
20
9. Jalen Neal
LA Galaxy
Defender
21
10. Esmir Bajraktarevic
New England Revolution
Forward
19
11. Daniel Edelman
New York Red Bulls
Midfielder
21
12. Tomás Avilés
Inter Miami CF
Defender
20
13. Chris Brady
Chicago Fire FC
Goalkeeper
20
14. Nathan Saliba
CF Montréal
Midfielder
20
15. Kevin Kelsy
FC Cincinnati
Forward
20
16. Julián Aude
LA Galaxy
Defender
21
17. Owen Wolff
Austin FC
Midfielder
19
18. Cavan Sullivan
Philadelphia Union
Midfielder
15
19. David Martínez
LAFC
Midfielder
18
20. Christian McFarlane
New York City FC
Defender
17
21. David Ruiz
Inter Miami CF
Midfielder
20
22. Peyton Miller
New England Revolution
Defender
16
Eligibility criteria
- Age cutoff: Players remain 21 or younger before the end of the 2024 MLS regular season, which is Decision Day on Oct. 19. Players must be born after Oct. 19, 2002.
- Voting period: Sept. 23 - Sept. 25.
Gómez joined Inter Miami in July 2023, blossoming into one of the best U22 Initiative signings in MLS history. He's helped the Herons lift the Leagues Cup 2023 title and 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield, and will surely play a crucial role if they win MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7. Gómez captained Paraguay at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, recently scored a golazo to defeat Brazil in 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and is reportedly a transfer target for English Premier League side Brighton.
Luna has reached a new level this season, tallying 7g/12a in 30 matches as Real Salt Lake have stood among the Western Conference's top teams. The creative midfielder was named a 2024 MLS All-Star, rewarding his breakout season and ability to create danger from wide or central areas. Will Luna burst into the USMNT picture under new manager Mauricio Pochettino?
McGlynn is enjoying his most productive season since debuting for Philadelphia in 2021. The smooth, left-footed midfielder keeps conducting the Union attack, a major reason why he represented Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics. McGlynn has become more than a tempo-setter, helping him surpass 130 all-competition appearances under coach Jim Curtin.
Now in his fifth season with Chicago, Gutiérrez has added "goalscoring threat" to his repertoire. The homegrown's six goals are second-most on the Fire, complementing his play-making instincts and dribbling ability. The US youth international is signed to a long-term U22 Initiative deal, reflecting his importance in the Windy City.
Parallels to Inter Miami teammate Sergio Busquets? Following in the footsteps of his father Fernando Redondo? There's no shortage of hype around Redondo, a box-to-box midfielder who signed with Inter Miami in February. And the Argentine youth international has delivered, carving out a crucial role on the club's star-studded roster.
Cremaschi rose to national prominence two summers ago, providing clutch moments as Inter Miami won the Leagues Cup 2023 title. The homegrown midfielder has experienced a more up-and-down 2024 campaign, but there's no denying his upside and talent. Cremaschi, who has one USMNT cap and featured at the 2024 Summer Olympics, is a shining example of the Herons' development pathway.
Vargas is an emerging Mexican international, switching his Concacaf allegiance after representing the United States at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Upon being called into El Tri's October camp, he remarked: "I feel like I completed my career." Rest assured many more milestones await the Alaska native, who's now an every-game starter for the veteran-heavy Sounders.
Is he a second forward? What about a winger? More of a shuttler in the Union's box midfield? Whatever the answer is, Sullivan has clearly leveled up in 2024. The homegrown standout has 4g/11a in 33 matches, going from role player to key contributor for Philadelphia.
The days of Neal patiently biding his time are long gone. He recently surpassed 40 all-competition appearances for the Galaxy and keeps looking like a USMNT-caliber center-back. After overcoming an early-season injury, Neal has provided security in LA's attack-minded system, often alongside veteran Maya Yoshida.
After featuring for the USMNT last winter, Bajraktarevic filed a one-time switch to represent Bosnia and Herzegovina. The dynamic winger has already shown his quality, giving iconic striker Edin Džeko an assist on his international debut. Those developments show Bajraktarevic's sky-high potential, increasing buzz around a big-money transfer to Europe.
Edelman won't be mistaken for being a flashy, electric midfielder – and that's meant as a high compliment. He brings a terrier-like presence in the Red Bulls' engine room, keeping possession moving and fueling their high-press system. Memorably, Edelman captained the United States at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
The sky's the limit for Avilés, who's quick to enter challenges and make life difficult for opposing attackers. If the Argentine youth international can cut down on yellow/red cards, he'll become even more dependable for Inter Miami. With his physical profile and overall presence, the foundation's there for a bright future.
Brady is a bright spot in Chicago, who have a reputation for developing homegrown goalkeepers. He's followed in the footsteps of US international Gaga Slonina, starting over 60 matches for the Fire before his 21st birthday. After placing No. 17 on last year's 22 Under 22 list, Brady has climbed several spots – and is the only goalkeeper recognized.
When the 2026 FIFA World Cup rolls around, could Saliba feature for Canada alongside MLS alums like Ismaël Koné, Alphonso Davies and Tajon Buchanan? That's looking increasingly realistic, with the Montréal homegrown growing more influential for his boyhood team. As the 2024 season winds down, Saliba has 1g/2a in 52 career appearances.
Kelsy's a true target forward, using his 6-foot-4 frame to great effect in and around the 18-yard box. That's resulted in six goals in 23 matches, offering another attacking threat alongside Luciano Acosta and Luca Orellano. Could we see Kelsy in Cincy long-term? He's currently on loan from Ukrainian top-flight side Shakhtar Donetsk with a purchase option.
Now in his second Galaxy season, Aude remains among the most dependable left backs in MLS. The Lanús product and Argentine youth international has battled injuries this year. But when healthy, his quality shines through and offers a complementary presence to LA right back Miki Yamane.
Wolff's made his second-straight 22 Under 22 list, a sign of how respected the US youth international midfielder is around MLS. He's approached 2,000 minutes in back-to-back seasons, continuing to impact games with and without the ball. All this occurs before Wolff turns 20.
Earlier this year, Philadelphia head coach Jim Curtin called Sullivan a "generational talent." That's not hyperbole, as the US youth international is widely regarded as one of the top teenagers in global soccer. While Sullivan's future reportedly lies with Premier League powerhouse Manchester City, his sky-bright professional career starts with the Union. The left-footed attacker is already the youngest debutant in MLS history (14 years and 293 days old).
With speed for days, McFarlane has all the hallmarks of a modern-day, attack-minded fullback. That's likely why the England youth international will reportedly join Manchester City when he turns 18 this winter. It also explains why he's caught the eyes of 22 Under 22 voters, despite playing just under 800 first-team minutes for New York City FC.
What a whirlwind two years it's been for Ruiz, a key role player on Inter Miami's star-studded roster. The Honduran international has gone from an MLS NEXT Pro prospect to shining alongside Lionel Messi & Co. For his career, Ruiz has 4g/4a in 64 appearances across all competitions.
Miller is the latest Revs homegrown to earn his keep and then some, following Bajraktarevic and Noel Buck. The all-action left back is reportedly drawing interest from European scouts and plays up several age groups with the US youth national teams. Which is all to say we're just seeing the tip of the iceberg with Miller's potential.