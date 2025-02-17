FC Cincinnati acquire Evander from Portland Timbers in MLS-record trade

Portland also retain a future sell-on and trade percentage in Evander, who's signed a Designated Player contract with Cincy through 2027 with an option for 2028.

FC Cincinnati established an MLS trade record on Monday, acquiring Evander from the Portland Timbers for $12 million guaranteed and up to another $150k in incentives.

"He’s an excellent teammate, and we’re excited about how he’ll fit with this group. This signing is a testament to the club’s ambition and a credit to our ownership for their continued investment in this roster."

"We’re thrilled to welcome Evander and his family to Cincinnati," said general manager Chris Albright. "Evander has proven himself as one of the best players in our league, and his creativity and vision will be a great addition to our attack.

In a corresponding move, Portland acquired David Da Costa from French Ligue 1 side RC Lens for reportedly around $6 million. The former Portugal youth international is a DP for the Timbers.

Evander helps Cincy replace Luciano Acosta , who was traded to FC Dallas last week for a then-record $5 million plus incentives. Acosta, who captained Cincy and was named the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, joined Evander on the 2024 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire .

The Brazilian No. 10 joins Cincy as part of the league's new cash-for-player trade mechanism. The change, announced last month as part of 2025 roster rule updates , allows clubs to use out-of-pocket funds to trade for players without utilizing General Allocation Money (GAM) or other assets.

Portland to Cincy

Evander spent the past two seasons with Portland, arriving from Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland for a club-record fee (reportedly $10 million). He was billed as the Timbers' heir apparent to now-MLS Season Pass analyst Diego Valeri, sweeping in a new era.

After acclimatizing to MLS in 2023, Evander ascended in 2024 with 34 goal contributions (15g/19a) – the second-most in MLS behind only MVP winner and Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi (36). All told, he's accumulated 24g/24a in 55 regular-season games.

In Cincy, Evander partners with fellow DP Kévin Denkey and 2024 MLS All-Star Luca Orellano as key parts of a reworked attack. Denkey arrived this offseason from Belgium's Cercle Brugge for a club-record reported $16.2 million fee, while Orellano was permanently acquired from Brazil's Vasco da Gama after being on loan.

"I'm really happy, and I’m looking forward to the start of the season," said Evander. "When I received the video of the stadium and training facility, and all the fans as well, I just got even more excited to be part of the team, to be part of the club.