FC Cincinnati acquire Evander from Portland Timbers in MLS-record trade

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- CIN receive: Evander
- POR receive: $12 million, $150k incentives, sell-on & trade %
FC Cincinnati established an MLS trade record on Monday, acquiring Evander from the Portland Timbers for $12 million guaranteed and up to another $150k in incentives.
Portland also retain a future sell-on and trade percentage in Evander, who's signed a Designated Player contract with Cincy through 2027 with an option for 2028.
Domino effect
The Brazilian No. 10 joins Cincy as part of the league's new cash-for-player trade mechanism. The change, announced last month as part of 2025 roster rule updates, allows clubs to use out-of-pocket funds to trade for players without utilizing General Allocation Money (GAM) or other assets.
Evander helps Cincy replace Luciano Acosta, who was traded to FC Dallas last week for a then-record $5 million plus incentives. Acosta, who captained Cincy and was named the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, joined Evander on the 2024 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire.
In a corresponding move, Portland acquired David Da Costa from French Ligue 1 side RC Lens for reportedly around $6 million. The former Portugal youth international is a DP for the Timbers.
"We’re thrilled to welcome Evander and his family to Cincinnati," said general manager Chris Albright. "Evander has proven himself as one of the best players in our league, and his creativity and vision will be a great addition to our attack.
"He’s an excellent teammate, and we’re excited about how he’ll fit with this group. This signing is a testament to the club’s ambition and a credit to our ownership for their continued investment in this roster."
Portland to Cincy
Evander spent the past two seasons with Portland, arriving from Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland for a club-record fee (reportedly $10 million). He was billed as the Timbers' heir apparent to now-MLS Season Pass analyst Diego Valeri, sweeping in a new era.
After acclimatizing to MLS in 2023, Evander ascended in 2024 with 34 goal contributions (15g/19a) – the second-most in MLS behind only MVP winner and Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi (36). All told, he's accumulated 24g/24a in 55 regular-season games.
In Cincy, Evander partners with fellow DP Kévin Denkey and 2024 MLS All-Star Luca Orellano as key parts of a reworked attack. Denkey arrived this offseason from Belgium's Cercle Brugge for a club-record reported $16.2 million fee, while Orellano was permanently acquired from Brazil's Vasco da Gama after being on loan.
"I'm really happy, and I’m looking forward to the start of the season," said Evander. "When I received the video of the stadium and training facility, and all the fans as well, I just got even more excited to be part of the team, to be part of the club.
"I'm looking forward to meeting up with the fans. I'm here to help. I'm here to do my best for the club and hopefully win some trophies."
Timbers impact
Evander exits Portland after a months-long saga. The 26-year-old openly criticized the Timbers' front office after their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs exit, culminating in a domino effect of blockbuster moves shortly before the 2025 season begins.
With that shuffling, the Timbers count Jonathan Rodríguez, Felipe Mora and Santiago Moreno as remaining pieces of an attack that scored 65 goals last season (fourth-most in MLS). This winter, they've added further firepower via Kevin Kelsy, Ariel Lassiter and Da Costa.
"We thank Evander for his contributions to the club, and we wish him all the best in this next chapter of his career," said Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy.
New season
Cincinnati are entering their fourth season under head coach Pat Noonan and preparing for a Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series against Honduran side FC Motagua. Their MLS season-opener is on Feb. 22 vs. the New York Red Bulls (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Portland's second season under head coach Phil Neville begins with a Feb. 23 home match vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant