Every MLS team's 2022 New Year's wishlist

It’s the end of the year. People are making New Year’s resolutions. We made up some resolutions for each team in MLS etc. etc. Y’all get it right?

The hiring of Gonzalo Pineda is a step in the right direction. And Ozzie Alonso signing on a reported senior minimum salary certainly fits that mold. But it might take more than that for Atlanta to finally get some stability. It’s just so tempting to go out and shock the world though. And their friend keeps sending them messages about how cool NFTs are and how they definitely aren’t digital beanie babies and it would only cost like two months rent to go splitsies on this really cool one that will totally pay off years down the line.

Please. Nothing crazy this year. It just … things have been a little hectic lately. Some nice, sturdy socks, the kind you hear about on podcasts, would be great. Atlanta United listens to podcasts now by the way. About business and stuff. They may even get around to getting health insurance and investing in some smart, low-risk stocks. At least they hope.

To be more Year 2 Nashville than Year 2 Cincy

If you’re a mid-market expansion team and your first year puts you somewhere in between Year 1 Nashville and Year 1 Cincy, it could certainly be worse. It kind of just makes you Minnesota, right? But Austin FC kind of seemed to be angling for the Nashville beginning in the way they built their roster. They picked up some MLS guys, they made a major allocation money trade for a top-tier MLS player to shore up their spine, and they left a DP spot open to fill during the summer. It wasn’t an exact replica, but the process rhymed at times.

Then none of the MLS Guys were as effective as Dax McCarty. Alexander Ring is good but not quite a two-time MLS Defender of the Year like Walker Zimmerman, and only one of the DPs between the two has turned into Hany Mukhtar. (Admittedly, 2020 Hany Mukhtar did not reach the level of 2021 Hany Mukhtar.) Add 56 goals allowed and it’s clear Year 1 had its flaws. That’s OK though. Year 1 is supposed to be hard. It’s just that teams like Nashville, LAFC and Atlanta have ruined the grading curve despite a few other recent expansion teams’ best attempts to balance that out.