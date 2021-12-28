Reports: Houston Dynamo FC to name Paulo Nagamura head coach

The Dynamo have been searching for a head coach following the departure of Tab Ramos at the conclusion of the 2021 season. Houston finished last in the Western Conference, with this offseason kickstarting a new era under majority owner Ted Segal and general manager Pat Onstad.

Longtime Dynamo broadcaster and ESPN Houston 97.5 FM host Glenn Davis was the first to report the anticipated hire.

Houston Dynamo FC are set to name former MLS midfielder Paulo Nagamura as their next head coach, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Sources tell me the next coach of @HoustonDynamo will be Paulo Nagamura. Nagamura comes from @sportingkc @SportingKCII . #SoccerMatters #HoldItDown

Should the hiring be made official, Nagamura would join the Dynamo after a run as Sporting Kansas City's reserve team head coach. He led now-MLS NEXT Pro side Sporting Kansas City II from 2018 until his departure in November. Upon steering Sporting KC II, Nagamura coached 15 homegrown players.

Before starting his coaching career, Nagamura spent 12 seasons in MLS en route to becoming a two-time MLS Cup winner and three-time Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup champion. He featured in 252 regular-season games across stints with SKC, LA Galaxy, Toronto FC and now-defunct Chivas USA.

Last week, Houston were linked to former Mexico Olympic team coach Jaime Lozano when canvassing for their next head coach.